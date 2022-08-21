N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 10 16 9 5 9 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .264 Marte rf 5 1 3 1 1 2 .296 Lindor ss 6 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 1-Naquin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Ruf ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .321 Canha lf 5 2 3 5 0 0 .275 Baty 3b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .136 Sánchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez c 4 1 1 1 1 2 .149

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 14 9 5 7 Schwarber dh 3 2 2 0 2 0 .216 2-Stubbs pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .248 Bohm 3b 5 2 3 6 0 0 .288 Realmuto c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .265 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Stott ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225 Maton 2b-lf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .346 Vierling lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215 b-Segura ph-2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .290 Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 c-Hall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264

New York 021 100 303_10 16 0 Philadelphia 400 300 011_9 14 2

a-flied out for Naquin in the 8th. b-homered for Vierling in the 8th. c-struck out for Zimmer in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E_Bohm (11), Zimmer (1). LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Vogelbach (17), McNeil 2 (33), Marte (23), Realmuto (19). HR_Canha (9), off Brogdon; Canha (10), off Robertson; Nimmo (11), off Cyr; Bohm 2 (10), off Butto; Segura (8), off May. RBIs_Perez (14), Vogelbach (47), Marte (55), Canha 5 (47), Nimmo (42), Bohm 6 (56), Maton 2 (10), Segura (22). SB_Stott (7), Marte (17). CS_Stott (3). SF_Maton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Ruf, Perez, Canha, Lindor, Nimmo, Alonso); Philadelphia 4 (Zimmer, Vierling, Hall, Realmuto). RISP_New York 7 for 19; Philadelphia 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Hoskins 2, Bohm, Stott. GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Maton, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Butto 4 9 7 7 2 5 98 15.75 Fisher 3 1 0 0 2 1 50 0.00 May, W, 2-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 7.04 Díaz, S, 28-31 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 1.46

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 4 1-3 8 4 2 3 3 105 4.30 Bellatti 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.86 Alvarado, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.21 Brogdon, BS, 1-2 1 3 3 3 0 0 20 2.51 Hand 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 1.96 Robertson, L, 3-1, BS, 17-23 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 21 2.20 Cyr 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0. IBB_off Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_4:26. A_35,801 (42,792).

