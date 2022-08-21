N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
43
10
16
9
5
9
Nimmo cf
5
1
1
1
1
1
.264
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|9
|5
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.296
|Lindor ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|1-Naquin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Canha lf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.275
|Baty 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.136
|Sánchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.149
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|5
|7
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|2-Stubbs pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Maton 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.346
|Vierling lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|b-Segura ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|New York
|021
|100
|303_10
|16
|0
|Philadelphia
|400
|300
|011_9
|14
|2
a-flied out for Naquin in the 8th. b-homered for Vierling in the 8th. c-struck out for Zimmer in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
E_Bohm (11), Zimmer (1). LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Vogelbach (17), McNeil 2 (33), Marte (23), Realmuto (19). HR_Canha (9), off Brogdon; Canha (10), off Robertson; Nimmo (11), off Cyr; Bohm 2 (10), off Butto; Segura (8), off May. RBIs_Perez (14), Vogelbach (47), Marte (55), Canha 5 (47), Nimmo (42), Bohm 6 (56), Maton 2 (10), Segura (22). SB_Stott (7), Marte (17). CS_Stott (3). SF_Maton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Ruf, Perez, Canha, Lindor, Nimmo, Alonso); Philadelphia 4 (Zimmer, Vierling, Hall, Realmuto). RISP_New York 7 for 19; Philadelphia 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Hoskins 2, Bohm, Stott. GIDP_Alonso.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Maton, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|2
|5
|98
|15.75
|Fisher
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|0.00
|May, W, 2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|7.04
|Díaz, S, 28-31
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|1.46
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|2
|3
|3
|105
|4.30
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Alvarado, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.21
|Brogdon, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|2.51
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|1.96
|Robertson, L, 3-1, BS, 17-23
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|2.20
|Cyr
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0. IBB_off Hand (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_4:26. A_35,801 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.