Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands....

READ MORE

Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 8 2
Betts rf 4 1 1 1 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0
T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 1 1 2
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0
Smith c 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Muncy dh 3 0 0 0 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0
J.Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000 1
New York 002 000 00x 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 5. 2B_Escobar (22), Nido (10). HR_Betts (32), Marte (16). SB_T.Turner (22), Freeman (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson L,13-3 7 8 2 2 0 3
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom W,4-1 7 3 1 1 1 9
Ottavino H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2
Díaz S,29-32 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:19. A_41,799 (41,922).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories