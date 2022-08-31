N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Los Angeles
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muncy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 5. 2B_Escobar (22), Nido (10). HR_Betts (32), Marte (16). SB_T.Turner (22), Freeman (11).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,13-3
|7
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W,4-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Ottavino H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz S,29-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:19. A_41,799 (41,922).
