Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
6
1
3
14

McMahon 3b
4
1
1
1
0
2
.248

READ MORE
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 3 14
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .248
Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .310
Grichuk rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .181
Serven c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Hampson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 3 5 5
Nimmo cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .265
Marte rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .292
Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 2 0 .271
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Naquin lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247
Baty 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .161
1-Sánchez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Colorado 000 001 000_1 6 0
New York 003 000 00x_3 8 0

1-ran for Baty in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 8, New York 9. 2B_Grichuk (19). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Alonso (31), off Feltner. RBIs_McMahon (58), Lindor (85), Alonso 2 (104). SB_Lindor (14), Marte (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Grichuk, Serven 2); New York 5 (Nido, Baty, Alonso, Vogelbach 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; New York 2 for 10.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. LIDP_Naquin.

DP_Colorado 1 (Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner, L, 2-5 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 92 5.87
Bird 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 1 31 4.80
Lawrence 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.76
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 3-1 6 3 1 1 1 9 87 2.15
Lugo, H, 15 1 2 0 0 1 3 21 3.24
Ed.Díaz, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.43
Ottavino, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bird 2-0, Lawrence 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:58. A_37,377 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories