N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 3 14 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .248 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .310 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .181 Serven c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Hampson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 5 5 Nimmo cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .265 Marte rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .292 Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 2 0 .271 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Naquin lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Baty 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .161 1-Sánchez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224

Colorado 000 001 000_1 6 0 New York 003 000 00x_3 8 0

1-ran for Baty in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 8, New York 9. 2B_Grichuk (19). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Alonso (31), off Feltner. RBIs_McMahon (58), Lindor (85), Alonso 2 (104). SB_Lindor (14), Marte (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Grichuk, Serven 2); New York 5 (Nido, Baty, Alonso, Vogelbach 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. LIDP_Naquin.

DP_Colorado 1 (Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feltner, L, 2-5 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 92 5.87 Bird 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 1 31 4.80 Lawrence 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.76

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 3-1 6 3 1 1 1 9 87 2.15 Lugo, H, 15 1 2 0 0 1 3 21 3.24 Ed.Díaz, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.43 Ottavino, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bird 2-0, Lawrence 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:58. A_37,377 (41,922).

