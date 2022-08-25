N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Colorado
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|14
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.181
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|5
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|1-Sánchez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|00x_3
|8
|0
1-ran for Baty in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 8, New York 9. 2B_Grichuk (19). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Alonso (31), off Feltner. RBIs_McMahon (58), Lindor (85), Alonso 2 (104). SB_Lindor (14), Marte (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Grichuk, Serven 2); New York 5 (Nido, Baty, Alonso, Vogelbach 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. LIDP_Naquin.
DP_Colorado 1 (Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|92
|5.87
|Bird
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|31
|4.80
|Lawrence
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.76
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 3-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|87
|2.15
|Lugo, H, 15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.24
|Ed.Díaz, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.43
|Ottavino, S, 1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Bird 2-0, Lawrence 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:58. A_37,377 (41,922).
