N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
8
2
3
13
India 2b
5
0
1
0
0
3
.248
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|13
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|K.Farmer 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Solano dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.215
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|a-Lopez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Romine c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|4
|4
|
|Canha cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200_2
|8
|0
|New York
|002
|101
|20x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Barrero in the 8th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 9, New York 6. 2B_Ruf (11). HR_Fraley (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (20), off Minor; McNeil (7), off Minor. RBIs_Fraley 2 (8), Lindor 2 (79), McNeil 2 (44), Ruf 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez 2, Senzel, Barrero); New York 2 (Ruf, McNeil). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Aquino, Marte, Lindor. GIDP_Nido, Guillorme.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; K.Farmer, India, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|110
|6.24
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.97
|Kuhnel
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5.77
|Detwiler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.44
|Hendrix
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 13-4
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|9
|88
|3.76
|Givens, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.71
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|7.15
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.59
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Detwiler 2-0, Givens 2-0. IBB_off Kuhnel (Alonso). HBP_Kuhnel (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:59. A_30,816 (41,922).
