N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 3 13 India 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .248 Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248 K.Farmer 3b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Solano dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .305 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Fraley lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .215 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .190 a-Lopez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Romine c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .190 b-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 6 4 4 Canha cf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .266 Marte rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292 Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .268 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Ruf 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223 McNeil lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .306 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .226

Cincinnati 000 000 200_2 8 0 New York 002 101 20x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Barrero in the 8th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, New York 6. 2B_Ruf (11). HR_Fraley (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (20), off Minor; McNeil (7), off Minor. RBIs_Fraley 2 (8), Lindor 2 (79), McNeil 2 (44), Ruf 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez 2, Senzel, Barrero); New York 2 (Ruf, McNeil). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aquino, Marte, Lindor. GIDP_Nido, Guillorme.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; K.Farmer, India, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 1-9 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 3 110 6.24 Cessa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.97 Kuhnel 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 12 5.77 Detwiler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.44 Hendrix 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.40

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 13-4 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 9 88 3.76 Givens, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.71 May 1 1 0 0 2 3 29 7.15 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Detwiler 2-0, Givens 2-0. IBB_off Kuhnel (Alonso). HBP_Kuhnel (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:59. A_30,816 (41,922).

