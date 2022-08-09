Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 11:16 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
8
2
3
13

India 2b
5
0
1
0
0
3
.248

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 3 13
India 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .248
Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
K.Farmer 3b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Solano dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .305
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Fraley lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .215
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .190
a-Lopez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Romine c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .190
b-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 6 4 4
Canha cf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .266
Marte rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292
Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .268
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Ruf 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223
McNeil lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .306
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220
Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .226
Cincinnati 000 000 200_2 8 0
New York 002 101 20x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Barrero in the 8th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, New York 6. 2B_Ruf (11). HR_Fraley (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (20), off Minor; McNeil (7), off Minor. RBIs_Fraley 2 (8), Lindor 2 (79), McNeil 2 (44), Ruf 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez 2, Senzel, Barrero); New York 2 (Ruf, McNeil). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aquino, Marte, Lindor. GIDP_Nido, Guillorme.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; K.Farmer, India, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 1-9 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 3 110 6.24
Cessa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.97
Kuhnel 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 12 5.77
Detwiler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.44
Hendrix 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 13-4 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 9 88 3.76
Givens, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.71
May 1 1 0 0 2 3 29 7.15
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Detwiler 2-0, Givens 2-0. IBB_off Kuhnel (Alonso). HBP_Kuhnel (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:59. A_30,816 (41,922).

Top Stories