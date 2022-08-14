On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 5:24 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 0 9 0 Totals 33 6 10 5
Stott ss 5 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1
Hall dh 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 1 2 1
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 3b 2 1 1 1
Marsh cf 2 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0
Sosa ph 1 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0
Vierling lf 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0
New York 100 401 000 6

E_Alonso (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B_Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR_Vogelbach (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,11-6 6 9 6 6 1 5
Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Bassitt W,10-7 5 4 0 0 2 5
Williams 2 2 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:22. A_40,513 (41,922).

