N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|401
|000
|—
|6
E_Alonso (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B_Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR_Vogelbach (15).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,11-6
|6
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,10-7
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Williams
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ottavino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:22. A_40,513 (41,922).
