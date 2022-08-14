N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 0 9 0 3 11 Stott ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .249 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Hall dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Marsh cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222 a-Sosa ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Vierling lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .221

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 5 3 9 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .269 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Canha lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265 Guillorme 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .283 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .218 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .307 McCann c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190

Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 9 0 New York 100 401 000_6 10 1

a-singled for Marsh in the 9th.

E_Alonso (7). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B_Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR_Vogelbach (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Lindor (82), Canha (39), Guillorme (14), McCann (13), Vogelbach (45). CS_Marte (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hall 2, Bohm 4); New York 3 (McCann, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 10; New York 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Hall.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto); New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 11-6 6 9 6 6 1 5 95 2.92 Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 14 3.43 Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.55 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.08

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 10-7 5 4 0 0 2 5 97 3.27 Williams 2 2 0 0 0 1 28 3.02 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.55 Rodríguez 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 22 5.01 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Ottavino 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:22. A_40,513 (41,922).

