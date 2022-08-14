N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
0
9
0
3
11
Stott ss
5
0
1
0
0
2
.219
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|3
|11
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.221
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|3
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|401
|000_6
|10
|1
a-singled for Marsh in the 9th.
E_Alonso (7). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B_Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR_Vogelbach (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Lindor (82), Canha (39), Guillorme (14), McCann (13), Vogelbach (45). CS_Marte (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hall 2, Bohm 4); New York 3 (McCann, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 10; New York 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Hall.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto); New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 11-6
|6
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|95
|2.92
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|3.43
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.55
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.08
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 10-7
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|97
|3.27
|Williams
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.02
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.55
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.01
|Ottavino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Ottavino 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:22. A_40,513 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.