N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

7

11

6

5

14 Nimmo cf

4

1

1

0

1

1

.264 READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 11 6 5 14 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264 Marte rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .290 Lindor ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .274 Alonso 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .275 Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .238 1-Ruf pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .221 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .315 Naquin lf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .246 Baty 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .300 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 9 2 0 6 Schwarber dh 5 0 2 2 0 2 .213 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Realmuto c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .264 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Vierling lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250

New York 103 010 200_7 11 0 Philadelphia 000 020 000_2 9 1

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E_Bohm (10). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B_Stott (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Nola. RBIs_Alonso 3 (102), McNeil (47), Baty 2 (4), Schwarber 2 (71). SB_Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Perez, McNeil 2, Naquin 2); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 11-7 6 7 2 2 0 4 104 3.26 Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.30 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.89 May 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.91

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 8-10 5 8 5 5 1 9 104 3.25 Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.19 Bellatti 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 3.92 Coonrod 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

HBP_Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_43,176 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.