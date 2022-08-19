N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
11
6
5
14
Nimmo cf
4
1
1
0
1
1
.264
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|1-Ruf pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Naquin lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.246
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.140
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Vierling lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|New York
|103
|010
|200_7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000_2
|9
|1
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E_Bohm (10). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B_Stott (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Nola. RBIs_Alonso 3 (102), McNeil (47), Baty 2 (4), Schwarber 2 (71). SB_Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Perez, McNeil 2, Naquin 2); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 11-7
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|104
|3.26
|Ottavino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.30
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.89
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.91
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 8-10
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|9
|104
|3.25
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.19
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|3.92
|Coonrod
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
HBP_Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:28. A_43,176 (42,792).
