Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
7
11
6
5
14

Nimmo cf
4
1
1
0
1
1
.264

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 6 5 14
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264
Marte rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .290
Lindor ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .274
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .275
Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .238
1-Ruf pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .221
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .315
Naquin lf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .246
Baty 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .300
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 9 2 0 6
Schwarber dh 5 0 2 2 0 2 .213
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Realmuto c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .264
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Vierling lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .220
Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
New York 103 010 200_7 11 0
Philadelphia 000 020 000_2 9 1

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E_Bohm (10). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B_Stott (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Nola. RBIs_Alonso 3 (102), McNeil (47), Baty 2 (4), Schwarber 2 (71). SB_Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Perez, McNeil 2, Naquin 2); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners moved up_Lindor, McNeil. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 11-7 6 7 2 2 0 4 104 3.26
Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.30
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.89
May 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.91
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 8-10 5 8 5 5 1 9 104 3.25
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.19
Bellatti 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 3.92
Coonrod 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

HBP_Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_43,176 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories