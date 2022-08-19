N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

New York
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|103
|010
|200
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Bohm (10). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B_Stott (2). HR_Alonso (30). SB_Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,11-7
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Ottavino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,8-10
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|9
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Coonrod
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:28. A_43,176 (42,792).
