Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA,...

READ MORE

New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 11 6 Totals 36 2 9 2
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Schwarber dh 5 0 2 2
Marte rf 5 2 2 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 1 3 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 3 Realmuto c 4 0 3 0
Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Ruf pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Stott ss 4 0 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Naquin lf 5 0 0 0 Vierling lf 3 1 0 0
Baty 3b 3 0 1 2 Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0
New York 103 010 200 7
Philadelphia 000 020 000 2

E_Bohm (10). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B_Stott (2). HR_Alonso (30). SB_Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Bassitt W,11-7 6 7 2 2 0 4
Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola L,8-10 5 8 5 5 1 9
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bellatti 1 2 2 2 2 1
Coonrod 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_3:28. A_43,176 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories