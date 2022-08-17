N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 14 9 2 6 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Marte rf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .291 Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .271 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .237 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .316 Canha lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .268 a-Naquin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Baty 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 4 12 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .292 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .249 Rosario dh 3 1 0 0 1 3 .182 Contreras c 4 2 3 0 0 1 .266 Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288 Grissom 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .414 Grossman lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .280

New York 220 001 103_9 14 0 Atlanta 001 000 402_7 7 1

a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

E_Grossman (1). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs_Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 9-2 6 1-3 3 4 4 3 8 91 2.15 Ottavino, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 2.35 Díaz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.30 May 1 3 2 2 0 2 27 7.43

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 0-2 5 8 5 5 2 2 92 5.93 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.45 Yates 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 9.00 Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.31 Stephens 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 22 3.29 Tarnok 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Riley). PB_Contreras (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).

