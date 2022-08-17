N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
9
14
9
2
6
Nimmo cf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.267
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|2
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|a-Naquin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Rosario dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.182
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Grissom 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.414
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.280
|New York
|220
|001
|103_9
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|402_7
|7
|1
a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
E_Grossman (1). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs_Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 9-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|8
|91
|2.15
|Ottavino, H, 16
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.35
|Díaz, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.30
|May
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|7.43
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|5.93
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Yates
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.31
|Stephens
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.29
|Tarnok
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Riley). PB_Contreras (2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).
