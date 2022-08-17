Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:33 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
9
14
9
2
6

Nimmo cf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.267

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 14 9 2 6
Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Marte rf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .291
Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .271
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .237
McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .316
Canha lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .268
a-Naquin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Baty 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 4 12
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .292
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .249
Rosario dh 3 1 0 0 1 3 .182
Contreras c 4 2 3 0 0 1 .266
Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288
Grissom 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .414
Grossman lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .280
New York 220 001 103_9 14 0
Atlanta 001 000 402_7 7 1

a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

E_Grossman (1). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs_Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Swanson.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Harris II.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 9-2 6 1-3 3 4 4 3 8 91 2.15
Ottavino, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 2.35
Díaz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.30
May 1 3 2 2 0 2 27 7.43
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-2 5 8 5 5 2 2 92 5.93
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.45
Yates 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 9.00
Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.31
Stephens 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 22 3.29
Tarnok 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Riley). PB_Contreras (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories