N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 9 14 9 Totals 31 7 7 7 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 5 2 3 2 Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 1 Rosario dh 3 1 0 0 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 Contreras c 4 2 3 0 Canha lf 3 1 2 1 Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 Naquin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Grissom 2b 4 2 2 3 Baty 3b 4 1 1 2 Grossman lf 3 1 1 3 McCann c 4 0 0 0

New York 220 001 103 — 9 Atlanta 001 000 402 — 7

E_Grossman (1). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR_Marte 2 (14), Lindor (21), Baty (1), Grossman (2). SB_Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). SF_Swanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Scherzer W,9-2 6 1-3 3 4 4 3 8 Ottavino H,16 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Díaz H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 May 1 3 2 2 0 2

Atlanta Odorizzi L,0-2 5 8 5 5 2 2 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 1 1 1 0 1 Lee 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stephens 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Tarnok 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Scherzer (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:22. A_34,308 (41,084).

