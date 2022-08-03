Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 7:39 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
9
14
9
3
10

Nimmo cf
4
1
3
0
1
0
.272

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 14 9 3 10
Nimmo cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .272
Marte rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Naquin rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .262
a-E.Escobar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .276
Vogelbach dh 5 1 2 4 0 2 .236
McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .302
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Guillorme 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Nido c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .216
b-Mazeika ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 13 5 1 5
Robles cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .231
García ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .293
Hernandez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Thomas lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Palacios rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Vargas 3b 4 1 4 0 0 0 .259
New York 002 042 001_9 14 1
Washington 000 000 005_5 13 1

a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.

E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs_Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP_New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP_Marte, Thomas, Meneses.

DP_New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 8-7 7 6 0 0 1 4 94 3.61
May 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 7.71
Givens 2-3 5 5 5 0 0 24 3.70
Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.35
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 0-4 4 1-3 5 5 4 3 2 97 7.65
Weems 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 38 6.04
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 3.94
Machado 1 2 0 0 0 3 23 4.87
Harvey 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB_off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories