N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 14 9 3 10 Nimmo cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .272 Marte rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299 Naquin rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .262 a-E.Escobar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .276 Vogelbach dh 5 1 2 4 0 2 .236 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .302 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Guillorme 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Nido c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .216 b-Mazeika ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 13 5 1 5 Robles cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .231 García ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .293 Hernandez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Thomas lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Palacios rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Vargas 3b 4 1 4 0 0 0 .259

New York 002 042 001_9 14 1 Washington 000 000 005_5 13 1

a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.

E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs_Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP_New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP_Marte, Thomas, Meneses.

DP_New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 8-7 7 6 0 0 1 4 94 3.61 May 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 7.71 Givens 2-3 5 5 5 0 0 24 3.70 Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.35

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 0-4 4 1-3 5 5 4 3 2 97 7.65 Weems 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 38 6.04 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 3.94 Machado 1 2 0 0 0 3 23 4.87 Harvey 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB_off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).

