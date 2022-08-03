Trending:
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 7:39 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 14 9 Totals 38 5 13 5
Nimmo cf 4 1 3 0 Robles cf 5 1 1 1
Marte rf 4 1 1 1 García ss 5 0 2 2
Naquin rf 1 0 1 0 Hernandez dh 5 0 1 0
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0
E.Escobar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 1 2 1
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 5 1 2 4 Thomas lf 4 1 1 1
McNeil 2b 5 1 3 0 Palacios rf 4 1 2 0
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 4 1 4 0
Guillorme 3b-ss 5 1 1 1
Nido c 4 1 1 1
Mazeika ph-c 1 0 0 0
New York 002 042 001 9
Washington 000 000 005 5

E_Lindor (8), Vargas (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 1. LOB_New York 9, Washington 7. 2B_McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B_Guillorme (1). HR_Alonso (28), Vogelbach (13), Ruiz (4), Thomas (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Bassitt W,8-7 7 6 0 0 1 4
May 1 1 0 0 0 1
Givens 2-3 5 5 5 0 0
Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Sánchez L,0-4 4 1-3 5 5 4 3 2
Weems 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 3
Machado 1 2 0 0 0 3
Harvey 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:18. A_27,851 (41,339).

Top Stories