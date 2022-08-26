Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 1:32 am
< a min read
      

New York

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson...

READ MORE

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 46 13 20 13 Totals 35 4 8 4
Benintendi lf 5 0 3 1 Payamps p-p 0 0 0 0
Judge cf 4 0 1 1 Kemp lf 4 1 2 0
Hicks cf 1 0 0 0 Machín 3b 4 0 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 1 3 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Higashioka ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Neuse p 1 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 1 Brown rf 4 0 1 1
Gonzalez 1b 1 0 0 0 Langeliers dh-c 4 1 3 2
Torres 2b 5 2 2 0 Vogt 1b 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 5 4 3 3 MacKinnon 1b 1 0 0 0
Cabrera rf 6 1 3 1 Bride 2b 3 1 0 0
Trevino c 5 3 2 1 Bolt cf 2 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 2 Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0
Allen ss 4 0 0 0
New York 044 200 300 13
Oakland 000 001 300 4

LOB_New York 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Donaldson 2 (25), Trevino (10), Cabrera (2), Machín (5). HR_Langeliers (2). SF_Benintendi (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W,12-4 6 6 1 1 0 2
Weissert 1-3 0 3 3 2 0
Luetge 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Oakland
Kaprielian L,3-8 2 2-3 7 8 8 6 2
Snead 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 0
Ruiz 2 1-3 6 3 3 0 4
Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 1
Neuse 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Weissert 2 (Bride,Bolt), Luetge (Brown).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:34. A_10,876 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories