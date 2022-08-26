N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

New York
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|46
|13
|20
|13
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Payamps p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neuse p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Langeliers dh-c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Vogt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|4
|3
|3
|
|MacKinnon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|5
|3
|2
|1
|
|Bolt cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stevenson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|044
|200
|300
|—
|13
|Oakland
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
LOB_New York 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Donaldson 2 (25), Trevino (10), Cabrera (2), Machín (5). HR_Langeliers (2). SF_Benintendi (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,12-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Weissert
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Luetge
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,3-8
|2
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|6
|2
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|2
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neuse
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Weissert 2 (Bride,Bolt), Luetge (Brown).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:34. A_10,876 (46,847).
