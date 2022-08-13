Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:47 pm
New York

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 2 8 2
LeMahieu dh 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 0
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 2 1 2 0
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 2 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 3 Duran cf 3 0 0 1
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 2 1
J.Davis pr 0 0 0 0
New York 000 020 001 3
Boston 000 200 000 2

E_Montas (), Crawford (2). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 7, Boston 10. 2B_Benintendi (19), McGuire (10), Verdugo (29), Bogaerts (31). HR_Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_McGuire (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montas 5 5 2 2 2 4
Luetge 1 0 0 0 1 1
Trivino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman W,1-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Effross S,1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Boston
Crawford 6 2 2 2 4 5
Sawamura 1 1 0 0 0 2
Schreiber L,3-2 2 3 1 1 1 4

HBP_Montas (Duran), Chapman (Verdugo). WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:14. A_36,672 (37,755).

