N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

New York
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Montas (), Crawford (2). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 7, Boston 10. 2B_Benintendi (19), McGuire (10), Verdugo (29), Bogaerts (31). HR_Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_McGuire (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman W,1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Effross S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schreiber L,3-2
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
HBP_Montas (Duran), Chapman (Verdugo). WP_Montas.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:14. A_36,672 (37,755).
