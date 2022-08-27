Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 12:45 am
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
3
9
3
6
4

LeMahieu 1b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.277

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 6 4
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277
Judge cf 2 1 1 3 3 0 .297
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .226
Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .226
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Cabrera rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .286
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 14
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Pinder rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .223
b-Garcia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Bride 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .222
Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
c-MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203
New York 000 030 000_3 9 1
Oakland 000 000 101_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Brown in the 9th. b-singled for Machín in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.

E_Trevino (5). LOB_New York 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Pinder (16). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Judge (49), off Sears; Bride (1), off Cole. RBIs_Judge 3 (109), Bride (6), Garcia (2). CS_Cabrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Cabrera); Oakland 2 (Brown, Stevenson). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Stanton.

DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Bride, Brown; Machín, Bride, Brown).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 10-6 7 1-3 3 1 1 2 11 110 3.31
Loáisiga, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.64
Peralta, S, 3-8 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.57
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sears, L, 5-1 6 8 3 3 4 3 78 2.28
Koenig 3 1 0 0 2 1 58 5.72

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0. IBB_off Sears (Judge). HBP_Koenig (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50. A_16,821 (46,847).

