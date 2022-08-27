N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|6
|4
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Judge cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.297
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|14
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|c-MacKinnon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|New York
|000
|030
|000_3
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|101_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Brown in the 9th. b-singled for Machín in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.
E_Trevino (5). LOB_New York 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Pinder (16). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Judge (49), off Sears; Bride (1), off Cole. RBIs_Judge 3 (109), Bride (6), Garcia (2). CS_Cabrera (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Cabrera); Oakland 2 (Brown, Stevenson). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Trevino, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Stanton.
DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Bride, Brown; Machín, Bride, Brown).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 10-6
|7
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|110
|3.31
|Loáisiga, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.64
|Peralta, S, 3-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.57
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 5-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|4
|3
|78
|2.28
|Koenig
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|5.72
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0. IBB_off Sears (Judge). HBP_Koenig (Trevino).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:50. A_16,821 (46,847).
