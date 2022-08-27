N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 6 4 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Judge cf 2 1 1 3 3 0 .297 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .226 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Cabrera rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .286

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 2 14 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .223 b-Garcia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Bride 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .222 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179 c-MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203

New York 000 030 000_3 9 1 Oakland 000 000 101_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Brown in the 9th. b-singled for Machín in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.

E_Trevino (5). LOB_New York 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Pinder (16). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Judge (49), off Sears; Bride (1), off Cole. RBIs_Judge 3 (109), Bride (6), Garcia (2). CS_Cabrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Cabrera); Oakland 2 (Brown, Stevenson). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Stanton.

DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Bride, Brown; Machín, Bride, Brown).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 10-6 7 1-3 3 1 1 2 11 110 3.31 Loáisiga, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.64 Peralta, S, 3-8 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.57

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears, L, 5-1 6 8 3 3 4 3 78 2.28 Koenig 3 1 0 0 2 1 58 5.72

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0. IBB_off Sears (Judge). HBP_Koenig (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50. A_16,821 (46,847).

