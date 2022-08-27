Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 12:45 am
New York

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 5 2
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0
Judge cf 2 1 1 3 Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 Brown 1b 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 Neuse ph 1 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Garcia ph 1 0 1 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Bride 2b 4 1 1 1
Cabrera rf 4 1 3 0 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0
MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0
Allen ss 3 0 1 0
New York 000 030 000 3
Oakland 000 000 101 2

E_Trevino (5). DP_New York 0, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Pinder (16). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Judge (49), Bride (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,10-6 7 1-3 3 1 1 2 11
Loáisiga H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta S,3-8 1 2 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Sears L,5-1 6 8 3 3 4 3
Koenig 3 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_Koenig (Trevino).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50. A_16,821 (46,847).

