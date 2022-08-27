N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

New York
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MacKinnon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
E_Trevino (5). DP_New York 0, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Pinder (16). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Judge (49), Bride (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,10-6
|7
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Loáisiga H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta S,3-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sears L,5-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Koenig
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Koenig (Trevino).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:50. A_16,821 (46,847).
