N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York (N)
New York (A)
ab
r
h
bi
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (N)
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|New York (A)
|101
|010
|10x
|—
|4
E_Lindor (9), Cabrera (1). DP_New York (N) 0, New York (A) 2. LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (17), Benintendi (22). HR_Vogelbach (16), Judge (47). SF_LeMahieu (2). S_Gonzalez (3).
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,9-3
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|May
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán W,2-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Marinaccio H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loáisiga S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Germán (Nimmo), Scherzer (Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:48. A_48,760 (47,309).
