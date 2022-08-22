Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

New York (N)

New York (A)

ab
r
h
bi

New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 4 8 4
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 2
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 2 1
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 LeMahieu dh 3 0 1 1
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Baty 3b 2 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 2 0
McCann c 2 0 1 0 Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0
Naquin ph 1 0 0 0
Nido c 0 0 0 0
New York (N) 000 000 200 2
New York (A) 101 010 10x 4

E_Lindor (9), Cabrera (1). DP_New York (N) 0, New York (A) 2. LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (17), Benintendi (22). HR_Vogelbach (16), Judge (47). SF_LeMahieu (2). S_Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
Scherzer L,9-3 6 2-3 7 4 4 1 3
May 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York (A)
Germán W,2-2 6 1-3 4 2 1 0 3
Marinaccio H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Loáisiga S,1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Germán (Nimmo), Scherzer (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:48. A_48,760 (47,309).

T_2:48. A_48,760 (47,309).

      
Top Stories