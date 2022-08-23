N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York (N)
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
2
9
2
4
6
Nimmo cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.264
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|9
|2
|4
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.272
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Naquin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|4
|8
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.160
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Trevino ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|New York (N)
|000
|011
|000_2
|9
|0
|New York (A)
|000
|200
|20x_4
|8
|1
a-singled for Higashioka in the 7th. b-walked for Nido in the 9th.
E_Higashioka (4). LOB_New York (N) 10, New York (A) 7. 2B_Canha (16), McNeil (34). HR_Judge (48), off Walker. RBIs_Marte (56), McNeil (50), Judge 2 (105), Cabrera (1), Benintendi (49). SB_Torres (6), Judge (14). S_Nido 2, Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 6 (Marte, Canha, Lindor 2, McNeil, Vogelbach); New York (A) 5 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 2, Torres 2). RISP_New York (N) 2 for 13; New York (A) 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Nido, Vogelbach, LeMahieu.
DP_New York (N) 1 (Baty, McNeil, Alonso); New York (A) 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|81
|3.38
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.31
|Rodríguez, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|5.11
|Ottavino
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.17
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|92
|3.84
|Schmidt, W, 5-2
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|60
|2.18
|Peralta, S, 2-7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.44
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-1, Schmidt 1-0, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Rizzo). HBP_Montas (Canha). WP_Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:23. A_49,217 (47,309).
