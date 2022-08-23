N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York (N)

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 9 2 4 6 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Marte rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .295 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .272 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .321 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .148 Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 b-Naquin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 8 4 4 8 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .305 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .297 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Cabrera rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .160 Florial cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .193 a-Trevino ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267

New York (N) 000 011 000_2 9 0 New York (A) 000 200 20x_4 8 1

a-singled for Higashioka in the 7th. b-walked for Nido in the 9th.

E_Higashioka (4). LOB_New York (N) 10, New York (A) 7. 2B_Canha (16), McNeil (34). HR_Judge (48), off Walker. RBIs_Marte (56), McNeil (50), Judge 2 (105), Cabrera (1), Benintendi (49). SB_Torres (6), Judge (14). S_Nido 2, Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 6 (Marte, Canha, Lindor 2, McNeil, Vogelbach); New York (A) 5 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 2, Torres 2). RISP_New York (N) 2 for 13; New York (A) 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Nido, Vogelbach, LeMahieu.

DP_New York (N) 1 (Baty, McNeil, Alonso); New York (A) 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 4 2 2 2 3 81 3.38 Lugo 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.31 Rodríguez, L, 0-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 8 5.11 Ottavino 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.17

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 6 92 3.84 Schmidt, W, 5-2 3 3 0 0 3 0 60 2.18 Peralta, S, 2-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-1, Schmidt 1-0, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Rizzo). HBP_Montas (Canha). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:23. A_49,217 (47,309).

