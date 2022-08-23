Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:50 pm
1 min read
      

New York (N)
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
9
2
4
6

Nimmo cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.264

Totals 31 2 9 2 4 6
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Marte rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .295
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .272
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .321
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .148
Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
b-Naquin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 4 4 8
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .305
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .297
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Cabrera rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .160
Florial cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .193
a-Trevino ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267
New York (N) 000 011 000_2 9 0
New York (A) 000 200 20x_4 8 1

a-singled for Higashioka in the 7th. b-walked for Nido in the 9th.

E_Higashioka (4). LOB_New York (N) 10, New York (A) 7. 2B_Canha (16), McNeil (34). HR_Judge (48), off Walker. RBIs_Marte (56), McNeil (50), Judge 2 (105), Cabrera (1), Benintendi (49). SB_Torres (6), Judge (14). S_Nido 2, Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 6 (Marte, Canha, Lindor 2, McNeil, Vogelbach); New York (A) 5 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 2, Torres 2). RISP_New York (N) 2 for 13; New York (A) 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Nido, Vogelbach, LeMahieu.

DP_New York (N) 1 (Baty, McNeil, Alonso); New York (A) 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 5 4 2 2 2 3 81 3.38
Lugo 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.31
Rodríguez, L, 0-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 8 5.11
Ottavino 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.17
New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 6 92 3.84
Schmidt, W, 5-2 3 3 0 0 3 0 60 2.18
Peralta, S, 2-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-1, Schmidt 1-0, Peralta 3-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Rizzo). HBP_Montas (Canha). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:23. A_49,217 (47,309).

Top Stories