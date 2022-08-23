Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:50 pm
New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 9 2 Totals 30 4 8 4
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1
Marte rf 4 0 2 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 2
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Cabrera rf 3 1 1 1
Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Naquin ph 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Trevino ph-c 1 1 1 0
New York (N) 000 011 000 2
New York (A) 000 200 20x 4

E_Higashioka (4). DP_New York (N) 1, New York (A) 2. LOB_New York (N) 10, New York (A) 7. 2B_Canha (16), McNeil (34). HR_Judge (48). SB_Torres (6), Judge (14). S_Nido 2 (12), Kiner-Falefa (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
Walker 5 4 2 2 2 3
Lugo 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rodríguez L,0-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Ottavino 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
New York (A)
Montas 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 6
Schmidt W,5-2 3 3 0 0 3 0
Peralta S,2-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Schmidt pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Montas (Canha). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:23. A_49,217 (47,309).

Top Stories