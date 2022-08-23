N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York (N)
New York (A)
ab
r
h
bi
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|New York (N)
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|New York (A)
|000
|200
|20x
|—
|4
E_Higashioka (4). DP_New York (N) 1, New York (A) 2. LOB_New York (N) 10, New York (A) 7. 2B_Canha (16), McNeil (34). HR_Judge (48). SB_Torres (6), Judge (14). S_Nido 2 (12), Kiner-Falefa (2).
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodríguez L,0-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Schmidt W,5-2
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Peralta S,2-7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Schmidt pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Montas (Canha). WP_Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:23. A_49,217 (47,309).
