N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Toronto
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tapia pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|101
|000
|20x
|—
|4
E_Gurriel Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (21). HR_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (4). S_Gonzalez (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Cimber L,9-5
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Loáisiga H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta BS,1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Trivino W,2-7
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Manoah (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:59. A_46,958 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.