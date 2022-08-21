On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

New York

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands....

READ MORE

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 4 6 3
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 2 2 2
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 0 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0
Merrifield rf-2b 2 1 1 1 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0
Biggio ph 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0
Springer ph 1 0 1 0
Tapia pr-rf 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1
Toronto 001 000 100 2
New York 101 000 20x 4

E_Gurriel Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (21). HR_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (4). S_Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah 6 4 2 1 2 8
Cimber L,9-5 1 2 2 2 0 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Cortes 6 3 1 1 1 5
Loáisiga H,7 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Peralta BS,1-6 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Trivino W,2-7 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Manoah (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

T_2:59. A_46,958 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News