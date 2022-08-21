N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 4 6 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 M.Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .233 Merrifield rf-2b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .241 Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .270 a-Biggio ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 b-Springer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269 1-Tapia pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .208

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 3 2 12 Benintendi lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .300 Judge dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .280 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205

Toronto 001 000 100_2 5 1 New York 101 000 20x_4 6 0

a- for Espinal in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th.

1-ran for Springer in the 7th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (21). HR_Merrifield (7), off Cortes; Benintendi (4), off Cimber. RBIs_Merrifield (44), Bradley Jr. (32), LeMahieu (44), Benintendi 2 (46). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Guerrero Jr. 2); New York 3 (Torres 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 2 for 6.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah 6 4 2 1 2 8 104 2.66 Cimber, L, 9-5 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.27 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.94

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 6 3 1 1 1 5 103 2.68 Loáisiga, H, 7 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 9 6.04 Peralta, BS, 1-6 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 2.45 Trivino, W, 2-7 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 32 5.27

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-1, Trivino 3-0. HBP_Manoah (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:59. A_46,958 (47,309).

