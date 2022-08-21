N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Toronto
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Merrifield rf-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|a-Biggio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Springer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|1-Tapia pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
|2
|12
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Toronto
|001
|000
|100_2
|5
|1
|New York
|101
|000
|20x_4
|6
|0
a- for Espinal in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th.
1-ran for Springer in the 7th.
E_Gurriel Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (21). HR_Merrifield (7), off Cortes; Benintendi (4), off Cimber. RBIs_Merrifield (44), Bradley Jr. (32), LeMahieu (44), Benintendi 2 (46). S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Guerrero Jr. 2); New York 3 (Torres 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 2 for 6.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|104
|2.66
|Cimber, L, 9-5
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3.27
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.94
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|2.68
|Loáisiga, H, 7
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|6.04
|Peralta, BS, 1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.45
|Trivino, W, 2-7
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|5.27
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-1, Trivino 3-0. HBP_Manoah (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:59. A_46,958 (47,309).
