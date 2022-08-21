On Air: This Just In!
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:09 pm
Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
2
5
2
4
6

Gurriel Jr. lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.299

Totals 32 2 5 2 4 6
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Hernández dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .233
Merrifield rf-2b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .241
Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .270
a-Biggio ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
b-Springer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269
1-Tapia pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .208
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 3 2 12
Benintendi lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .300
Judge dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .280
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Toronto 001 000 100_2 5 1
New York 101 000 20x_4 6 0

a- for Espinal in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th.

1-ran for Springer in the 7th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 5. 2B_Benintendi (21). HR_Merrifield (7), off Cortes; Benintendi (4), off Cimber. RBIs_Merrifield (44), Bradley Jr. (32), LeMahieu (44), Benintendi 2 (46). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Guerrero Jr. 2); New York 3 (Torres 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 2 for 6.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah 6 4 2 1 2 8 104 2.66
Cimber, L, 9-5 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.27
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.94
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes 6 3 1 1 1 5 103 2.68
Loáisiga, H, 7 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 9 6.04
Peralta, BS, 1-6 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 2.45
Trivino, W, 2-7 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 32 5.27

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-1, Trivino 3-0. HBP_Manoah (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:59. A_46,958 (47,309).

