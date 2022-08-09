Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 1:52 am
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
9
13
9
3
7

LeMahieu 1b
5
1
2
0
0
0
.290

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 13 9 3 7
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .290
Judge rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .303
Carpenter dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305
a-Locastro ph-dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Donaldson 3b 5 3 4 3 0 0 .231
Torres 2b 5 2 2 0 0 3 .258
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .307
Trevino c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .271
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .224
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 4 3 8
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243
France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Haniger rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .267
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Lamb lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
b-Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Kelenic cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .131
Suárez 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .230
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .199
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .257
Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200
Haggerty cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .311
New York 202 030 002_9 13 0
Seattle 100 100 101_4 6 1

a-flied out for Carpenter in the 3rd. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.

E_Crawford (12). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Judge (19), Benintendi 2 (18), Donaldson 2 (23), Torres (21). HR_Donaldson (11), off Gilbert; Judge (44), off Borucki; Haniger (4), off Taillon; Raleigh (16), off Taillon. RBIs_Donaldson 3 (43), Benintendi 3 (44), Kiner-Falefa (33), Judge (98), Trevino (36), Haniger (8), Crawford (28), Raleigh (39), Haggerty (11). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Locastro); Seattle 3 (Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trevino.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 11-2 7 3 3 3 3 6 108 3.95
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.44
Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 2.27
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 10-5 4 10 7 7 1 2 91 3.47
Murfee 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.20
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.04
Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.76
Borucki 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 5.68
Festa 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 1-1, Festa 1-1. HBP_Gilbert (Judge), Holmes (Suárez). WP_Taillon.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:24. A_35,843 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 TechNet Augusta
8|15 "Frauditing" Internal...
8|15 DFIR Summit & Training 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories