N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

39

9

13

9

3

7 LeMahieu 1b

5

1

2

0

0

0

.290 READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 13 9 3 7 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .290 Judge rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .303 Carpenter dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305 a-Locastro ph-dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Donaldson 3b 5 3 4 3 0 0 .231 Torres 2b 5 2 2 0 0 3 .258 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .307 Trevino c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .271 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .224

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 4 3 8 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Haniger rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .267 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Lamb lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 b-Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Kelenic cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .131 Suárez 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .230 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .257 Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Haggerty cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .311

New York 202 030 002_9 13 0 Seattle 100 100 101_4 6 1

a-flied out for Carpenter in the 3rd. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.

E_Crawford (12). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Judge (19), Benintendi 2 (18), Donaldson 2 (23), Torres (21). HR_Donaldson (11), off Gilbert; Judge (44), off Borucki; Haniger (4), off Taillon; Raleigh (16), off Taillon. RBIs_Donaldson 3 (43), Benintendi 3 (44), Kiner-Falefa (33), Judge (98), Trevino (36), Haniger (8), Crawford (28), Raleigh (39), Haggerty (11). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Locastro); Seattle 3 (Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trevino.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 11-2 7 3 3 3 3 6 108 3.95 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.44 Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 2.27

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 10-5 4 10 7 7 1 2 91 3.47 Murfee 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.20 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.04 Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.76 Borucki 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 5.68 Festa 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 1-1, Festa 1-1. HBP_Gilbert (Judge), Holmes (Suárez). WP_Taillon.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:24. A_35,843 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.