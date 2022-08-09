N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
9
13
9
3
7
LeMahieu 1b
5
1
2
0
0
0
.290
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Carpenter dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|a-Locastro ph-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.307
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Lamb lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Lewis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kelenic cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.131
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Haggerty cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|New York
|202
|030
|002_9
|13
|0
|Seattle
|100
|100
|101_4
|6
|1
a-flied out for Carpenter in the 3rd. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.
E_Crawford (12). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Judge (19), Benintendi 2 (18), Donaldson 2 (23), Torres (21). HR_Donaldson (11), off Gilbert; Judge (44), off Borucki; Haniger (4), off Taillon; Raleigh (16), off Taillon. RBIs_Donaldson 3 (43), Benintendi 3 (44), Kiner-Falefa (33), Judge (98), Trevino (36), Haniger (8), Crawford (28), Raleigh (39), Haggerty (11). SF_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Locastro); Seattle 3 (Raleigh 2, Frazier). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Trevino.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 11-2
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|108
|3.95
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.44
|Holmes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.27
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 10-5
|4
|
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|91
|3.47
|Murfee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.20
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.04
|Brash
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.76
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|5.68
|Festa
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 1-1, Festa 1-1. HBP_Gilbert (Judge), Holmes (Suárez). WP_Taillon.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:24. A_35,843 (47,929).
