N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 1:52 am
< a min read
      

New York

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 33 4 6 4
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 2 2 1 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Carpenter dh 1 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 2 3 1
Locastro ph-dh 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 2 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 5 3 4 3 Lamb lf 1 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 2 2 0 Lewis ph 1 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 3 Kelenic cf 0 0 0 0
Trevino c 5 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 2 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 1 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1
Raleigh c 4 1 1 1
Haggerty cf-lf 4 0 1 1
New York 202 030 002 9
Seattle 100 100 101 4

E_Crawford (12). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Judge (19), Benintendi 2 (18), Donaldson 2 (23), Torres (21). HR_Donaldson (11), Judge (44), Haniger (4), Raleigh (16). SF_Kiner-Falefa (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W,11-2 7 3 3 3 3 6
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Gilbert L,10-5 4 10 7 7 1 2
Murfee 2 0 0 0 1 1
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1
Borucki 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Festa 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Gilbert pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Gilbert (Judge), Holmes (Suárez). WP_Taillon.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:24. A_35,843 (47,929).

