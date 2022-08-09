N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

New York
Seattle
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Locastro ph-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Lamb lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Lewis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Kelenic cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haggerty cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|New York
|202
|030
|002
|—
|9
|Seattle
|100
|100
|101
|—
|4
E_Crawford (12). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Judge (19), Benintendi 2 (18), Donaldson 2 (23), Torres (21). HR_Donaldson (11), Judge (44), Haniger (4), Raleigh (16). SF_Kiner-Falefa (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,11-2
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert L,10-5
|4
|
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Murfee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brash
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Festa
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gilbert pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Gilbert (Judge), Holmes (Suárez). WP_Taillon.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:24. A_35,843 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.