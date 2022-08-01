On Air: The Search for Accountability
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 2:00 pm
Through July 31

1. Chase Elliott, 821.

2. Ryan Blaney, 696.

3. Ross Chastain, 692.

4. Martin Truex Jr, 671.

5. Kyle Larson, 667.

6. Christopher Bell, 640.

7. Joey Logano, 637.

8. Kyle Busch, 633.

9. William Byron, 586.

10. Kevin Harvick, 575.

11. Tyler Reddick, 549.

12. Alex Bowman, 541.

13. Daniel Suárez, 535.

14. Austin Cindric, 530.

15. Chase Briscoe, 515.

16. Aric Almirola, 515.

17. Erik Jones, 496.

18. Kurt Busch, 485.

19. Denny Hamlin, 471.

20. Bubba Wallace, 458.

21. Austin Dillon, 455.

22. Justin Haley, 425.

23. Chris Buescher, 415.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 391.

25. Cole Custer, 384.

26. Michael McDowell, 376.

27. Harrison Burton, 369.

28. Todd Gilliland, 346.

29. Brad Keselowski, 336.

30. Ty Dillon, 303.

31. Corey Lajoie, 266.

32. Cody Ware, 180.

33. David Ragan, 61.

34. Joey Hand, 52.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 7.

39. Daniil Kvyat, 1.

