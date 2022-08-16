NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Aug. 15
1. Chase Elliott, 882.
2. Ryan Blaney, 766.
3. Kyle Larson, 745.
Through Aug. 15
1. Chase Elliott, 882.
2. Ryan Blaney, 766.
3. Kyle Larson, 745.
4. Martin Truex Jr, 740.
5. Ross Chastain, 739.
6. Joey Logano, 718.
7. Christopher Bell, 703.
8. Kevin Harvick, 665.
9. Kyle Busch, 663.
10. William Byron, 649.
11. Alex Bowman, 592.
12. Denny Hamlin, 574.
13. Daniel Suárez, 574.
14. Tyler Reddick, 563.
15. Austin Cindric, 556.
16. Aric Almirola, 552.
17. Chase Briscoe, 549.
18. Erik Jones, 540.
19. Bubba Wallace, 517.
20. Austin Dillon, 504.
21. Kurt Busch, 485.
22. Chris Buescher, 480.
23. Justin Haley, 461.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 410.
25. Cole Custer, 403.
26. Michael McDowell, 393.
27. Brad Keselowski, 393.
28. Harrison Burton, 386.
29. Todd Gilliland, 366.
30. Ty Dillon, 346.
31. Corey Lajoie, 293.
32. Cody Ware, 198.
33. David Ragan, 61.
34. Joey Hand, 52.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 7.
39. Daniil Kvyat, 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.