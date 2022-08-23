NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
August 23, 2022 2:00 pm
Through Aug. 22

1. Chase Elliott, 922.

2. Kyle Larson, 788.

3. Ryan Blaney, 779.

Through Aug. 22

4. Joey Logano, 767.

5. Ross Chastain, 761.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 754.

7. Christopher Bell, 733.

8. Kevin Harvick, 690.

9. Kyle Busch, 679.

10. William Byron, 664.

11. Alex Bowman, 615.

12. Daniel Suárez, 614.

13. Tyler Reddick, 602.

14. Denny Hamlin, 591.

15. Austin Cindric, 580.

16. Chase Briscoe, 571.

17. Erik Jones, 567.

18. Aric Almirola, 560.

19. Austin Dillon, 524.

20. Bubba Wallace, 519.

21. Chris Buescher, 512.

22. Kurt Busch, 485.

23. Justin Haley, 480.

24. Michael McDowell, 435.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 432.

26. Cole Custer, 431.

27. Brad Keselowski, 411.

28. Harrison Burton, 395.

29. Ty Dillon, 377.

30. Todd Gilliland, 374.

31. Corey Lajoie, 303.

32. Cody Ware, 201.

33. Joey Hand, 63.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 8.

39. Mike Rockenfeller, 7.

40. Daniil Kvyat, 2.

41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.

Top Stories