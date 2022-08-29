NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Aug. 28
1. Chase Elliott, 2040.
2. Joey Logano, 2025.
3. Ross Chastain, 2020.
4. Kyle Larson, 2019.
5. William Byron, 2014.
6. Denny Hamlin, 2013.
7. Ryan Blaney, 2013.
8. Tyler Reddick, 2012.
9. Kevin Harvick, 2012.
10. Christopher Bell, 2011.
11. Kyle Busch, 2010.
12. Chase Briscoe, 2009.
13. Daniel Suárez, 2007.
14. Austin Cindric, 2006.
15. Alex Bowman, 2006.
16. Austin Dillon, 2005.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 798.
18. Erik Jones, 589.
19. Aric Almirola, 576.
20. Bubba Wallace, 555.
21. Chris Buescher, 522.
22. Justin Haley, 489.
23. Kurt Busch, 485.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 452.
25. Cole Custer, 452.
26. Michael McDowell, 441.
27. Harrison Burton, 421.
28. Brad Keselowski, 413.
29. Ty Dillon, 396.
30. Todd Gilliland, 393.
31. Corey Lajoie, 315.
32. Cody Ware, 232.
33. David Ragan, 89.
34. Joey Hand, 63.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 8.
39. Mike Rockenfeller, 7.
40. Daniil Kvyat, 2.
41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
