NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through July 31
1. AJ Allmendinger, 789 (3).
2. Justin Allgaier, 772 (3).
3. Ty Gibbs, 759 (4).
4. Josh Berry, 697 (2).
5. Noah Gragson, 694 (3).
6. Austin Hill, 628 (2).
7. Brandon Jones, 596 (1).
8. Sam Mayer, 574 (0).
9. Riley Herbst, 555 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 512 (0).
11. Landon Cassill, 477 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 471 (0).
13. Sheldon Creed, 421 (0).
14. Anthony Alfredo, 396 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 388 (0).
16. Brett Moffitt, 383 (0).
17. Jeb Burton, 329 (0).
18. Jeremy Clements, 323 (0).
19. Myatt Snider, 320 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 314 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 261 (0).
22. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).
23. JJ Yeley, 224 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 213 (0).
25. Kyle Weatherman, 196 (0).
26. Josh Williams, 188 (0).
27. Joe Graf Jr, 183 (0).
28. Mason Massey, 180 (0).
29. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).
30. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
31. Kyle Sieg, 147 (0).
32. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
33. David Starr, 123 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 112 (0).
35. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).
36. Sage Karam, 93 (0).
37. Patrick Emerling, 84 (0).
38. Joey Gase, 78 (0).
39. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
40. Preston Pardus, 68 (0).
41. Cj McLaughlin, 65 (0).
42. Andy Lally, 64 (0).
43. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).
44. Jesse Iwuji, 58 (0).
45. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).
46. Derek Griffith, 46 (0).
47. Patrick Gallagher, 43 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 36 (0).
49. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
50. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
51. Sammy Smith, 27 (0).
52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
53. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).
54. Caesar Bacarella, 22 (0).
55. Howie Disavino III, 21 (0).
56. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).
57. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
58. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
59. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).
60. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).
61. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
62. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
63. Dillon Bassett, 7 (0).
64. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
65. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
66. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).
67. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).
68. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
