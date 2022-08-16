On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022
Through Aug. 15

1. AJ Allmendinger, 835 (3).

2. Justin Allgaier, 816 (3).

3. Ty Gibbs, 807 (5).

4. Noah Gragson, 748 (3).

5. Josh Berry, 737 (2).

6. Austin Hill, 664 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 634 (1).

8. Riley Herbst, 583 (0).

9. Sam Mayer, 578 (0).

10. Daniel Hemric, 545 (0).

11. Landon Cassill, 513 (0).

12. Ryan Sieg, 499 (0).

13. Sheldon Creed, 447 (0).

14. Anthony Alfredo, 424 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 412 (0).

16. Brett Moffitt, 383 (0).

17. Jeb Burton, 344 (0).

18. Myatt Snider, 343 (0).

19. Jeremy Clements, 329 (0).

20. Alex Labbe, 325 (0).

21. Bayley Currey, 268 (0).

22. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).

23. JJ Yeley, 241 (0).

24. Ryan Vargas, 221 (0).

25. Kyle Weatherman, 217 (0).

26. Joe Graf Jr, 197 (0).

27. Mason Massey, 193 (0).

28. Josh Williams, 189 (0).

29. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).

30. Kyle Sieg, 163 (0).

31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).

32. Jade Buford, 127 (0).

33. David Starr, 125 (0).

34. Ryan Ellis, 122 (0).

35. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).

36. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).

37. Sage Karam, 93 (0).

38. Joey Gase, 78 (0).

39. Shane Lee, 71 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 68 (0).

41. Cj McLaughlin, 66 (0).

42. Andy Lally, 64 (0).

43. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).

44. Sammy Smith, 60 (0).

45. Jesse Iwuji, 58 (0).

46. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).

47. Derek Griffith, 46 (0).

48. Patrick Gallagher, 43 (0).

49. Scott Heckert, 36 (0).

50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).

51. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

53. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).

54. Caesar Bacarella, 22 (0).

55. Howie Disavino III, 21 (0).

56. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).

57. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).

58. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).

59. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).

60. Dillon Bassett, 10 (0).

61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).

62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).

63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).

64. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

65. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).

66. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).

67. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).

68. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).

Top Stories