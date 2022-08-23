NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:00 pm
Through Aug. 22

1. AJ Allmendinger, 887 (3).

2. Ty Gibbs, 826 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 817 (3).

4. Noah Gragson, 788 (3).

5. Josh Berry, 769 (2).

6. Austin Hill, 671 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 647 (1).

8. Riley Herbst, 613 (0).

9. Sam Mayer, 609 (0).

10. Daniel Hemric, 551 (0).

11. Landon Cassill, 534 (0).

12. Ryan Sieg, 523 (0).

13. Sheldon Creed, 484 (0).

14. Anthony Alfredo, 443 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 417 (0).

16. Brett Moffitt, 383 (0).

17. Jeremy Clements, 363 (0).

18. Myatt Snider, 347 (0).

19. Jeb Burton, 345 (0).

20. Alex Labbe, 327 (0).

21. Bayley Currey, 279 (0).

22. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).

23. JJ Yeley, 241 (0).

24. Kyle Weatherman, 238 (0).

25. Ryan Vargas, 221 (0).

26. Joe Graf Jr, 197 (0).

27. Mason Massey, 193 (0).

28. Josh Williams, 189 (0).

29. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).

30. Kyle Sieg, 163 (0).

31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).

32. Jade Buford, 127 (0).

33. David Starr, 125 (0).

34. Ryan Ellis, 122 (0).

35. Sammy Smith, 104 (0).

36. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).

37. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).

38. Sage Karam, 93 (0).

39. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).

40. Andy Lally, 83 (0).

41. Joey Gase, 78 (0).

42. Shane Lee, 71 (0).

43. Cj McLaughlin, 66 (0).

44. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).

45. Jesse Iwuji, 58 (0).

46. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).

47. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).

48. Derek Griffith, 46 (0).

49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).

50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).

51. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

53. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).

54. Caesar Bacarella, 22 (0).

55. Howie Disavino III, 21 (0).

56. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).

57. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).

58. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).

59. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).

60. Dillon Bassett, 10 (0).

61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).

62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).

63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).

64. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

65. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).

66. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).

67. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).

68. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).

Top Stories