NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 2:00 pm
Through Aug. 28

1. AJ Allmendinger, 928 (3).

2. Ty Gibbs, 870 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 848 (3).

4. Noah Gragson, 813 (3).

5. Josh Berry, 800 (2).

6. Austin Hill, 703 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 669 (1).

8. Riley Herbst, 643 (0).

9. Sam Mayer, 622 (0).

10. Daniel Hemric, 569 (0).

11. Landon Cassill, 548 (0).

12. Ryan Sieg, 536 (0).

13. Sheldon Creed, 493 (0).

14. Anthony Alfredo, 457 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 450 (0).

16. Jeremy Clements, 403 (1).

17. Brett Moffitt, 383 (0).

18. Myatt Snider, 374 (0).

19. Jeb Burton, 361 (0).

20. Alex Labbe, 356 (0).

21. Bayley Currey, 286 (0).

22. JJ Yeley, 269 (0).

23. Ryan Vargas, 252 (0).

24. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).

25. Kyle Weatherman, 238 (0).

26. Joe Graf Jr, 198 (0).

27. Mason Massey, 197 (0).

28. Josh Williams, 197 (0).

29. Kyle Sieg, 190 (0).

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).

31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).

32. David Starr, 131 (0).

33. Jade Buford, 127 (0).

34. Sage Karam, 125 (0).

35. Ryan Ellis, 122 (0).

36. Sammy Smith, 105 (0).

37. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).

38. Joey Gase, 99 (0).

39. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).

41. Jesse Iwuji, 84 (0).

42. Andy Lally, 83 (0).

43. Shane Lee, 71 (0).

44. Cj McLaughlin, 66 (0).

45. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).

46. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).

47. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).

48. Derek Griffith, 46 (0).

49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).

50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).

51. Caesar Bacarella, 31 (0).

52. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

53. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

54. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).

55. Howie Disavino III, 21 (0).

56. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).

57. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).

58. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).

59. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).

60. Dillon Bassett, 10 (0).

61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).

62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).

63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).

64. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

65. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).

66. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).

67. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).

68. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).

Top Stories