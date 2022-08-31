Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Colorado
1
0
—
1
Nashville
1
3
—
4
First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 17 (penalty kick), 29th minute; 2, Colorado, Zardes, 8 (Beitashour), 35th.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 18 (Leal), 54th; 4, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 2, 61st; 5, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 19, 75th.
|Colorado
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Nashville
|1
|3
|—
|4
First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 17 (penalty kick), 29th minute; 2, Colorado, Zardes, 8 (Beitashour), 35th.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 18 (Leal), 54th; 4, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 2, 61st; 5, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 19, 75th.
Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 41st; Godoy, Nashville, 45th; Leal, Nashville, 59th; McCarty, Nashville, 70th; Acosta, Colorado, 71st.
Referee_Mark Allatin. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
A_24,127.
___
Lineups
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry; Bryan Acosta (Max, 82nd), Michael Barrios, Felipe Gutierrez (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 90th+1); Jonathan Lewis (Sam Nicholson, 77th), Diego Rubio (Collen Warner, 90th+1), Gyasi Zardes (Darren Yapi, 82nd).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaquell Moore (Eric Miller, 88th), Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty, 64th), Hany Mukhtar (Luke Haakenson, 80th), Randall Leal; C.J. Sapong (Ethan Zubak, 80th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl, 64th).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.