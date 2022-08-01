On Air: Business of Government Hour
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 37 .634 _
Atlanta 62 41 .602 3
Philadelphia 55 47 .539
Miami 47 55 .461 17½
Washington 35 68 .340 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _
St. Louis 54 48 .529 3
Chicago 41 60 .406 15½
Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½
Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _
San Diego 57 46 .553 12
San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½
Colorado 46 57 .447 23
Arizona 45 56 .446 23

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

