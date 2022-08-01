All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|37
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|62
|41
|.602
|3
|Philadelphia
|55
|47
|.539
|9½
|Miami
|47
|55
|.461
|17½
|Washington
|35
|68
|.340
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|45
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|54
|48
|.529
|3
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|15½
|Cincinnati
|40
|61
|.396
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|62
|.392
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|68
|33
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|57
|46
|.553
|12
|San Francisco
|51
|51
|.500
|17½
|Colorado
|46
|57
|.447
|23
|Arizona
|45
|56
|.446
|23
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 1, Arizona 0
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
