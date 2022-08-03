On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
65
38
.631
_

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 65 38 .631 _
Atlanta 63 42 .600 3
Philadelphia 56 48 .538
Miami 47 57 .452 18½
Washington 36 69 .343 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _
St. Louis 55 48 .534 2
Cincinnati 42 61 .408 15
Chicago 41 61 .402 15½
Pittsburgh 41 62 .398 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 70 33 .680 _
San Diego 60 46 .566 11½
San Francisco 51 53 .490 19½
Arizona 46 57 .447 24
Colorado 46 60 .434 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

        Read more: Sports News

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories