All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|38
|.631
|_
|Atlanta
|63
|42
|.600
|3
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|9½
|Miami
|47
|57
|.452
|18½
|Washington
|36
|69
|.343
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|46
|.553
|_
|St. Louis
|55
|48
|.534
|2
|Cincinnati
|42
|61
|.408
|15
|Chicago
|41
|61
|.402
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|62
|.398
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|33
|.680
|_
|San Diego
|60
|46
|.566
|11½
|San Francisco
|51
|53
|.490
|19½
|Arizona
|46
|57
|.447
|24
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|25½
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
