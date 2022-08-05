Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
67
38
.638
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 67 38 .638 _
Atlanta 63 43 .594
Philadelphia 57 48 .543 10
Miami 48 58 .453 19½
Washington 36 71 .336 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _
St. Louis 57 48 .543 _
Pittsburgh 43 62 .410 14
Cincinnati 42 62 .404 14½
Chicago 42 63 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 33 .686 _
San Diego 61 47 .565 12½
San Francisco 51 55 .481 21½
Arizona 46 58 .442 25½
Colorado 47 61 .435 26½

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

