All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
70
39
.642
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Atlanta
|64
|46
|.582
|6½
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|9½
|Miami
|49
|59
|.454
|20½
|Washington
|36
|74
|.327
|34½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|60
|48
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|2
|Cincinnati
|44
|63
|.411
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|33
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|61
|50
|.550
|15½
|San Francisco
|53
|55
|.491
|22
|Arizona
|48
|59
|.449
|26½
|Colorado
|48
|63
|.432
|28½
___
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.