On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
75
40
.652
_

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 40 .652 _
Atlanta 70 46 .603
Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½
Miami 50 65 .435 25
Washington 38 78 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _
Milwaukee 61 52 .540
Chicago 47 66 .416 15½
Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½
Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _
San Diego 65 52 .556 16
San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½
Arizona 53 61 .465 26½
Colorado 51 66 .436 30

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News