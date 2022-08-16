All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
75
41
.647
_
|Atlanta
|71
|46
|.607
|4½
|Philadelphia
|64
|51
|.557
|10½
|Miami
|51
|65
|.440
|24
|Washington
|39
|78
|.333
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|63
|51
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|2
|Chicago
|47
|67
|.412
|16
|Cincinnati
|45
|69
|.395
|18
|Pittsburgh
|45
|70
|.391
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|34
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|65
|53
|.551
|17
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|22½
|Arizona
|53
|62
|.461
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|66
|.436
|30½
___
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
Miami 3, San Diego 0
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
