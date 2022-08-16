On Air: Off The Shelf
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 41 .647 _
Atlanta 71 46 .607
Philadelphia 64 51 .557 10½
Miami 51 65 .440 24
Washington 39 78 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _
Milwaukee 61 53 .535 2
Chicago 47 67 .412 16
Cincinnati 45 69 .395 18
Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 34 .702 _
San Diego 65 53 .551 17
San Francisco 58 57 .504 22½
Arizona 53 62 .461 27½
Colorado 51 66 .436 30½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories