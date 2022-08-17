On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
75
42
.641
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 42 .641 _
Atlanta 72 46 .610
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10
Miami 52 65 .444 23
Washington 39 79 .331 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 64 51 .557 _
Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2
Chicago 48 67 .417 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 18½
Pittsburgh 45 71 .388 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _
San Diego 65 54 .546 17
San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½
Arizona 53 63 .457 27½
Colorado 51 67 .432 30½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories