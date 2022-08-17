All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
75
42
.641
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|Atlanta
|72
|46
|.610
|3½
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|10
|Miami
|52
|65
|.444
|23
|Washington
|39
|79
|.331
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|64
|51
|.557
|_
|Milwaukee
|62
|53
|.539
|2
|Chicago
|48
|67
|.417
|16
|Cincinnati
|46
|70
|.397
|18½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|71
|.388
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|35
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|65
|54
|.546
|17
|San Francisco
|59
|57
|.509
|21½
|Arizona
|53
|63
|.457
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|67
|.432
|30½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.