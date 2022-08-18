On Air: Ask the CIO
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 42 .644 _
Atlanta 72 47 .605
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10½
Miami 52 66 .441 24
Washington 39 80 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 65 51 .560 _
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 3
Chicago 49 67 .422 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19
Pittsburgh 45 72 .385 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 35 .698 _
San Diego 66 54 .550 17
San Francisco 59 58 .504 22½
Arizona 54 63 .462 27½
Colorado 51 68 .429 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories