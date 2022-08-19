All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
76
43
.639
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|43
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|73
|47
|.608
|3½
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|10
|Miami
|52
|66
|.441
|23½
|Washington
|40
|80
|.333
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|66
|51
|.564
|_
|Milwaukee
|63
|54
|.538
|3
|Chicago
|50
|67
|.427
|16
|Cincinnati
|46
|70
|.397
|19½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|72
|.390
|20½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|81
|36
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|66
|55
|.545
|17
|San Francisco
|59
|59
|.500
|22½
|Arizona
|55
|63
|.466
|26½
|Colorado
|51
|69
|.425
|31½
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 3, San Diego 1
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.