Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
76
43
.639
_

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 43 .639 _
Atlanta 73 47 .608
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10
Miami 52 66 .441 23½
Washington 40 80 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 66 51 .564 _
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3
Chicago 50 67 .427 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½
Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 36 .692 _
San Diego 66 55 .545 17
San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½
Arizona 55 63 .466 26½
Colorado 51 69 .425 31½

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

