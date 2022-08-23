Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
79
45
.637
_

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 45 .637 _
Atlanta 76 48 .613 3
Philadelphia 67 55 .549 11
Miami 53 69 .434 25
Washington 41 82 .333 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _
Milwaukee 65 56 .537 5
Chicago 52 69 .430 18
Cincinnati 48 72 .400 21½
Pittsburgh 47 75 .385 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 37 .694 _
San Diego 68 56 .548 17½
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24
Arizona 55 66 .455 29
Colorado 53 70 .431 32

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories