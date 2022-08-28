On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
82
47
.636
_

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 47 .636 _
Atlanta 79 49 .617
Philadelphia 72 56 .563
Miami 55 72 .433 26
Washington 43 85 .336 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 73 54 .575 _
Milwaukee 66 59 .528 6
Chicago 55 72 .433 18
Cincinnati 50 76 .397 22½
Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 38 .698 _
San Diego 70 58 .547 19
San Francisco 61 64 .488 26½
Arizona 59 67 .468 29
Colorado 55 74 .426 34½

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

        Read more: Sports News

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News