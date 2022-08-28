All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
82
47
.636
_
|Atlanta
|79
|49
|.617
|2½
|Philadelphia
|72
|56
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|55
|72
|.433
|26
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|Milwaukee
|66
|59
|.528
|6
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|18
|Cincinnati
|50
|76
|.397
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|79
|.378
|25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|38
|.698
|_
|San Diego
|70
|58
|.547
|19
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|26½
|Arizona
|59
|67
|.468
|29
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|34½
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 6, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
