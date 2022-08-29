Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
82
47
.636
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 47 .636 _
Atlanta 79 50 .612 3
Philadelphia 72 56 .563
Miami 55 73 .430 26½
Washington 43 85 .336 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 74 54 .578 _
Milwaukee 67 59 .532 6
Chicago 55 74 .426 19½
Cincinnati 50 76 .397 23
Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 89 38 .701 _
San Diego 70 59 .543 20
San Francisco 61 65 .484 27½
Arizona 59 67 .468 29½
Colorado 55 74 .426 35

___

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

