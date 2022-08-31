On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
82
48
.631
_

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 48 .631 _
Atlanta 79 51 .608 3
Philadelphia 72 58 .554 10
Miami 55 74 .426 26½
Washington 43 86 .333 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 55 .577 _
Milwaukee 68 60 .531 6
Chicago 55 75 .423 20
Cincinnati 51 77 .398 23
Pittsburgh 49 80 .380 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 38 .703 _
San Diego 72 59 .550 19½
Arizona 61 67 .477 29
San Francisco 61 67 .477 29
Colorado 56 74 .431 35

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories