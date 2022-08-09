Trending:
Nationals bring road slide into matchup against the Cubs

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Washington Nationals (36-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-64, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -199, Nationals +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will look to end a six-game road losing streak when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 23-33 in home games and 44-64 overall. The Cubs have a 16-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has a 36-75 record overall and a 19-35 record on the road. The Nationals have a 25-60 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 52 RBI for the Nationals. Luke Voit is 7-for-17 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .255 batting average, 7.44 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

