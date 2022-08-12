Trending:
Nationals host the Padres to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (63-51, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (37-76, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -238, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Washington is 37-76 overall and 17-40 at home. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

San Diego is 63-51 overall and 30-27 on the road. The Padres have a 42-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 8-for-23 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 47 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .264 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

