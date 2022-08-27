Trending:
Nationals host the Reds on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (49-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-84, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -126, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Washington is 42-84 overall and 19-45 at home. The Nationals have a 30-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 23-39 in road games and 49-75 overall. The Reds have gone 32-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 17 home runs while slugging .417. Lane Thomas is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.87 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

