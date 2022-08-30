NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
Receptions Per Game
|
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|1
|9
|78
|9.0
|R.Flores, UTEP
|1
|8
|122
|8.0
|T.Palmer, Nebraska
|1
|8
|68
|8.0
|M.Washington, Northwestern
|1
|8
|97
|8.0
|R.White, UNLV
|1
|8
|182
|8.0
|B.Cobbs, Utah St.
|1
|7
|78
|7.0
|K.David, New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|56
|7.0
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|1
|7
|101
|7.0
|J.Phillips, Hawaii
|1
|7
|33
|7.0
|T.Smith, UTEP
|1
|7
|127
|7.0
|I.Williams, Illinois
|1
|7
|26
|7.0
|D.Davis, W. Kentucky
|1
|6
|124
|6.0
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|1
|5
|61
|5.0
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|1
|5
|55
|5.0
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|1
|5
|27
|5.0
|V.Tucker, Charlotte
|1
|5
|75
|5.0
|T.Vokolek, Nebraska
|1
|5
|63
|5.0
|J.Walthall, Hawaii
|1
|5
|61
|5.0
|J.Weimer, UNLV
|1
|5
|71
|5.0
|G.Blackwell, North Carolina
|1
|4
|36
|4.0
|G.Dubose, Charlotte
|1
|4
|89
|4.0
|I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska
|1
|4
|120
|4.0
|B.Hightower, Illinois
|1
|4
|32
|4.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|1
|4
|12
|4.0
|T.Mack, Nevada
|1
|4
|40
|4.0
|M.Mathison, W. Kentucky
|1
|4
|21
|4.0
|D.Navarro, Northwestern
|1
|4
|29
|4.0
|B.Nesbit, North Carolina
|1
|4
|53
|4.0
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|59
|4.0
|M.Pittman, Florida St.
|1
|4
|44
|4.0
|K.Poitier, Florida St.
|1
|4
|84
|4.0
|J.Roberts, North Texas
|1
|4
|54
|4.0
|L.Wester, FAU
|1
|4
|66
|4.0
|N.Williams, UNLV
|1
|4
|68
|4.0
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|1
|3
|29
|3.0
|J.Bell, Nevada
|1
|3
|11
|3.0
|A.Brown, Nebraska
|1
|3
|32
|3.0
|C.Brown, Illinois
|1
|3
|16
|3.0
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|1
|3
|44
|3.0
|R.Burns, North Texas
|1
|3
|72
|3.0
|K.Clercius, Uconn
|1
|3
|28
|3.0
|J.Edrine, FAU
|1
|3
|54
|3.0
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|1
|3
|31
|3.0
|J.McGriff, Utah St.
|1
|3
|53
|3.0
|D.Scott, Hawaii
|1
|3
|27
|3.0
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|1
|3
|39
|3.0
|Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt
|1
|3
|29
|3.0
|D.Spann, Florida St.
|1
|3
|40
|3.0
|T.Taua, Nevada
|1
|3
|4
|3.0
|A.Turner, Uconn
|1
|3
|32
|3.0
|K.Van Leeuwen, Utah St.
|1
|3
|54
|3.0
|D.Ward, North Texas
|1
|3
|45
|3.0
|C.Washington, Illinois
|1
|3
|26
|3.0
|B.Belt, Nebraska
|1
|2
|29
|2.0
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|16
|2.0
|J.Burton, FAU
|1
|2
|36
|2.0
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|1
|2
|9
|2.0
|J.Cobbs, Wyoming
|1
|2
|14
|2.0
|J.Copenhaver, North Carolina
|1
|2
|44
|2.0
|K.Dean, FAU
|1
|2
|22
|2.0
|R.Dixon, Uconn
|1
|2
|29
|2.0
|T.Gordon, Northwestern
|1
|2
|39
|2.0
|Z.Griffin, UNLV
|1
|2
|23
|2.0
|N.Groulx, Charlotte
|1
|2
|19
|2.0
|C.Hayden, Illinois
|1
|2
|12
|2.0
|D.Houston, Uconn
|1
|2
|-3
|2.0
|T.Johnson, FAU
|1
|2
|43
|2.0
|D.Jones, North Carolina
|1
|2
|5
|2.0
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|1
|2
|25
|2.0
|L.McCammon, FAU
|1
|2
|16
|2.0
|J.McCray, Illinois
|1
|2
|7
|2.0
|K.Morales, North Carolina
|1
|2
|33
|2.0
|J.Morris, Illinois
|1
|2
|18
|2.0
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|1
|2
|5
|2.0
|J.Powers, New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|74
|2.0
|C.Reese, UNLV
|1
|2
|19
|2.0
|E.Spencer, Charlotte
|1
|2
|18
|2.0
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|1
|2
|33
|2.0
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|1
|2
|41
|2.0
|M.Washington, Nebraska
|1
|2
|27
|2.0
|S.Zeon, UNLV
|1
|2
|23
|2.0
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|K.Ballungay, UNLV
|1
|1
|5
|1.0
|H.Beatty, Illinois
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|T.Blount, Charlotte
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|D.Boddie, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|38
|1.0
|Z.Bowens, Hawaii
|1
|1
|10
|1.0
|J.Braasch, Wyoming
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|B.Bresnahan, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|21
|1.0
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|1
|1
|10
|1.0
|R.Briggs, Utah St.
|1
|1
|16
|1.0
|C.Burt, W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|18
|1.0
|T.Bush, North Texas
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|N.Carter, Uconn
|1
|1
|10
|1.0
|B.Casteel, Nevada
|1
|1
|3
|1.0
|S.Curtis, Nevada
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|N.Davis, Utah St.
|1
|1
|-2
|1.0
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|W.Dawn, UTEP
|1
|1
|6
|1.0
|D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|19
|1.0
|A.Evans, FAU
|1
|1
|13
|1.0
|D.Gicinto, New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|J.Gill, Northwestern
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|1
|1
|16
|1.0
|J.Hall, W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|30
|1.0
|T.Hines, Hawaii
|1
|1
|-5
|1.0
|C.Hood, North Carolina
|1
|1
|12
|1.0
|G.Ihu, Hawaii
|1
|1
|6
|1.0
|B.Jackson, North Texas
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|I.Johnson, North Texas
|1
|1
|9
|1.0
|J.Jones, New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|4
|1.0
|M.Marchese, Illinois
|1
|1
|10
|1.0
|K.Marion, Uconn
|1
|1
|13
|1.0
|M.McClain, Florida St.
|1
|1
|3
|1.0
|S.McKie, UNLV
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|Z.McMillan, North Texas
|1
|1
|16
|1.0
|J.Munro, Nevada
|1
|1
|6
|1.0
|J.Murray, Hawaii
|1
|1
|12
|1.0
|R.Niro, Northwestern
|1
|1
|41
|1.0
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|W.Pelissier, Wyoming
|1
|1
|5
|1.0
|G.Pettaway, North Carolina
|1
|1
|-5
|1.0
|J.Platt, FAU
|1
|1
|14
|1.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|1
|1
|5
|1.0
|T.Reiman, Illinois
|1
|1
|12
|1.0
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|1
|1
|7
|1.0
|K.Robichaux, W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|3
|1.0
|G.Schoenwald, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|27
|1.0
|M.Scott, Illinois
|1
|1
|6
|1.0
|C.Shults, Nevada
|1
|1
|6
|1.0
|J.Sterzer, Utah St.
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|J.Tupou, UTEP
|1
|1
|8
|1.0
|A.Tyus, Northwestern
|1
|1
|34
|1.0
|T.Welch, Wyoming
|1
|1
|4
|1.0
|D.Williamson, Florida St.
|1
|1
|10
|1.0
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|1
|1
|51
|1.0
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|V.Agbaw, Charlotte
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|A.Aune, North Texas
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|L. Avila, Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|C.Azema, Northwestern
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|P. Bacon, Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Ballard, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|H.Barndt, Northwestern
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|C. Becker, Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|K.Bell, FAU
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|M.Bembry, Uconn
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|A. Blanco, Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|I. Boerkircher, Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|K. Bond, North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Brammer, Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|D. Brinson, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Brown, North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Bunton, W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|D. Burns, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|C. Butt, UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|N. Cargill, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Chapman, North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|K. Charlton, Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|M. Chavis, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|A. Chea, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|C. Clark, Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|C. Coenen, Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Collier, W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|S.Combs, Nevada
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|S. Cooper, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Cowan, North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Creamer, Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|L. Currier, UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|K. Deblake, Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|B.Diakite, Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J.Dixon, Wyoming
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|D. Dixon, UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|S.Duck, North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Early, Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|P.Echols, North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|W. Eget, New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|T.Ellard, W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|G. Ervin, Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Z. Essih, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|E.Evaimalo, Hawaii
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J.Evans, W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J.Farmer, Florida St.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|T. Faumuina-Brown, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|W. Ford, FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Ford, FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|B.Gant, Florida St.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|C.Gaynor, North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|E. George, W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|M.Goode, W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|O.Graham, Florida St.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J. Granda, Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|P. Green, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|R.Green, Florida St.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|A.Greene, North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|J.Harris, Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
