NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 11:11 am
3 min read
      

Receptions Per Game

G
Ct
ReYd
Ct Pg

J.Downs, North Carolina
1
9
78
9.0

R.Flores, UTEP
1
8
122
8.0

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
J.Downs, North Carolina 1 9 78 9.0
R.Flores, UTEP 1 8 122 8.0
T.Palmer, Nebraska 1 8 68 8.0
M.Washington, Northwestern 1 8 97 8.0
R.White, UNLV 1 8 182 8.0
B.Cobbs, Utah St. 1 7 78 7.0
K.David, New Mexico St. 1 7 56 7.0
J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 7 101 7.0
J.Phillips, Hawaii 1 7 33 7.0
T.Smith, UTEP 1 7 127 7.0
I.Williams, Illinois 1 7 26 7.0
D.Davis, W. Kentucky 1 6 124 6.0
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 1 5 61 5.0
E.Hull, Northwestern 1 5 55 5.0
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 1 5 27 5.0
V.Tucker, Charlotte 1 5 75 5.0
T.Vokolek, Nebraska 1 5 63 5.0
J.Walthall, Hawaii 1 5 61 5.0
J.Weimer, UNLV 1 5 71 5.0
G.Blackwell, North Carolina 1 4 36 4.0
G.Dubose, Charlotte 1 4 89 4.0
I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska 1 4 120 4.0
B.Hightower, Illinois 1 4 32 4.0
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 4 12 4.0
T.Mack, Nevada 1 4 40 4.0
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 1 4 21 4.0
D.Navarro, Northwestern 1 4 29 4.0
B.Nesbit, North Carolina 1 4 53 4.0
J.Parker, New Mexico St. 1 4 59 4.0
M.Pittman, Florida St. 1 4 44 4.0
K.Poitier, Florida St. 1 4 84 4.0
J.Roberts, North Texas 1 4 54 4.0
L.Wester, FAU 1 4 66 4.0
N.Williams, UNLV 1 4 68 4.0
K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 1 3 29 3.0
J.Bell, Nevada 1 3 11 3.0
A.Brown, Nebraska 1 3 32 3.0
C.Brown, Illinois 1 3 16 3.0
P.Bryant, Illinois 1 3 44 3.0
R.Burns, North Texas 1 3 72 3.0
K.Clercius, Uconn 1 3 28 3.0
J.Edrine, FAU 1 3 54 3.0
J.Jones, North Carolina 1 3 31 3.0
J.McGriff, Utah St. 1 3 53 3.0
D.Scott, Hawaii 1 3 27 3.0
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 1 3 39 3.0
Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt 1 3 29 3.0
D.Spann, Florida St. 1 3 40 3.0
T.Taua, Nevada 1 3 4 3.0
A.Turner, Uconn 1 3 32 3.0
K.Van Leeuwen, Utah St. 1 3 54 3.0
D.Ward, North Texas 1 3 45 3.0
C.Washington, Illinois 1 3 26 3.0
B.Belt, Nebraska 1 2 29 2.0
J.Brady, New Mexico St. 1 2 16 2.0
J.Burton, FAU 1 2 36 2.0
S.Byrd, Charlotte 1 2 9 2.0
J.Cobbs, Wyoming 1 2 14 2.0
J.Copenhaver, North Carolina 1 2 44 2.0
K.Dean, FAU 1 2 22 2.0
R.Dixon, Uconn 1 2 29 2.0
T.Gordon, Northwestern 1 2 39 2.0
Z.Griffin, UNLV 1 2 23 2.0
N.Groulx, Charlotte 1 2 19 2.0
C.Hayden, Illinois 1 2 12 2.0
D.Houston, Uconn 1 2 -3 2.0
T.Johnson, FAU 1 2 43 2.0
D.Jones, North Carolina 1 2 5 2.0
J.Maclin, North Texas 1 2 25 2.0
L.McCammon, FAU 1 2 16 2.0
J.McCray, Illinois 1 2 7 2.0
K.Morales, North Carolina 1 2 33 2.0
J.Morris, Illinois 1 2 18 2.0
D.Parson, Hawaii 1 2 5 2.0
J.Powers, New Mexico St. 1 2 74 2.0
C.Reese, UNLV 1 2 19 2.0
E.Spencer, Charlotte 1 2 18 2.0
C.Tyler, Utah St. 1 2 33 2.0
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 1 2 41 2.0
M.Washington, Nebraska 1 2 27 2.0
S.Zeon, UNLV 1 2 23 2.0
R.Awatt, UTEP 1 1 1 1.0
K.Ballungay, UNLV 1 1 5 1.0
H.Beatty, Illinois 1 1 8 1.0
T.Blount, Charlotte 1 1 7 1.0
D.Boddie, Vanderbilt 1 1 38 1.0
Z.Bowens, Hawaii 1 1 10 1.0
J.Braasch, Wyoming 1 1 7 1.0
B.Bresnahan, Vanderbilt 1 1 21 1.0
B.Brewton, Uconn 1 1 10 1.0
R.Briggs, Utah St. 1 1 16 1.0
C.Burt, W. Kentucky 1 1 18 1.0
T.Bush, North Texas 1 1 7 1.0
N.Carter, Uconn 1 1 10 1.0
B.Casteel, Nevada 1 1 3 1.0
S.Curtis, Nevada 1 1 8 1.0
N.Davis, Utah St. 1 1 -2 1.0
R.Davis, Vanderbilt 1 1 8 1.0
W.Dawn, UTEP 1 1 6 1.0
D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 1 1 19 1.0
A.Evans, FAU 1 1 13 1.0
D.Gicinto, New Mexico St. 1 1 7 1.0
J.Gill, Northwestern 1 1 2 1.0
C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt 1 1 8 1.0
A.Grant, Nebraska 1 1 16 1.0
J.Hall, W. Kentucky 1 1 30 1.0
T.Hines, Hawaii 1 1 -5 1.0
C.Hood, North Carolina 1 1 12 1.0
G.Ihu, Hawaii 1 1 6 1.0
B.Jackson, North Texas 1 1 8 1.0
I.Johnson, North Texas 1 1 9 1.0
J.Jones, New Mexico St. 1 1 4 1.0
M.Marchese, Illinois 1 1 10 1.0
K.Marion, Uconn 1 1 13 1.0
M.McClain, Florida St. 1 1 3 1.0
S.McKie, UNLV 1 1 7 1.0
Z.McMillan, North Texas 1 1 16 1.0
J.Munro, Nevada 1 1 6 1.0
J.Murray, Hawaii 1 1 12 1.0
R.Niro, Northwestern 1 1 41 1.0
K.Paysour, North Carolina 1 1 7 1.0
W.Pelissier, Wyoming 1 1 5 1.0
G.Pettaway, North Carolina 1 1 -5 1.0
J.Platt, FAU 1 1 14 1.0
C.Porter, Northwestern 1 1 5 1.0
T.Reiman, Illinois 1 1 12 1.0
A.Robbins, UNLV 1 1 7 1.0
K.Robichaux, W. Kentucky 1 1 3 1.0
G.Schoenwald, Vanderbilt 1 1 27 1.0
M.Scott, Illinois 1 1 6 1.0
C.Shults, Nevada 1 1 6 1.0
J.Sterzer, Utah St. 1 1 8 1.0
S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 1 1 2 1.0
J.Tupou, UTEP 1 1 8 1.0
A.Tyus, Northwestern 1 1 34 1.0
T.Welch, Wyoming 1 1 4 1.0
D.Williamson, Florida St. 1 1 10 1.0
J.Wilson, Florida St. 1 1 51 1.0
A.Adeyi, North Texas 1 0 0 0.0
V.Agbaw, Charlotte 1 0 0 0.0
A.Aune, North Texas 1 0 0 0.0
L. Avila, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0
C.Azema, Northwestern 1 0 0 0.0
P. Bacon, Northwestern 0 0 0 0.0
T. Ballard, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0
H.Barndt, Northwestern 1 0 0 0.0
C. Becker, Wyoming 0 0 0 0.0
K.Bell, FAU 1 0 0 0.0
M.Bembry, Uconn 1 0 0 0.0
A. Blanco, Nevada 0 0 0 0.0
I. Boerkircher, Nebraska 0 0 0 0.0
K. Bond, North Texas 0 0 0 0.0
J. Brammer, Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0.0
D. Brinson, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0
T. Brown, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0
J. Bunton, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0
D. Burns, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0
C. Butt, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0
N. Cargill, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0
T. Chapman, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0
K. Charlton, Florida St. 0 0 0 0.0
M. Chavis, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0
A. Chea, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0
C. Clark, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0
C. Coenen, Wyoming 0 0 0 0.0
C.Coles, Utah St. 1 0 0 0.0
T. Collier, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0
S.Combs, Nevada 1 0 0 0.0
S. Cooper, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0
J. Cowan, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0
T. Creamer, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0
L. Currier, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0
K. Deblake, Hawaii 0 0 0 0.0
B.Diakite, Vanderbilt 1 0 0 0.0
J.Dixon, Wyoming 1 0 0 0.0
D. Dixon, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0
S.Duck, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0
J. Early, Florida St. 0 0 0 0.0
P.Echols, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0
W. Eget, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0.0
T.Ellard, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0
G. Ervin, Nebraska 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Essih, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0
E.Evaimalo, Hawaii 1 0 0 0.0
J.Evans, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0
J.Farmer, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0
T. Faumuina-Brown, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0
W. Ford, FAU 0 0 0 0.0
J. Ford, FAU 0 0 0 0.0
B.Gant, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0
C.Gaynor, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0
E. George, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0
M.Goode, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0
O.Graham, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0
J. Granda, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0
P. Green, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0
R.Green, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0
A.Greene, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0
D.Gutierrez, UNLV 1 0 0 0.0
J.Harris, Vanderbilt 1 0 0 0.0

Top Stories