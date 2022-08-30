NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg J.Downs, North Carolina 1 9 78 9.0 R.Flores, UTEP 1 8 122 8.0 T.Palmer, Nebraska 1 8 68 8.0 M.Washington, Northwestern 1 8 97 8.0 R.White, UNLV 1 8 182 8.0 B.Cobbs, Utah St. 1 7 78 7.0 K.David, New Mexico St. 1 7 56 7.0 J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 7 101 7.0 J.Phillips, Hawaii 1 7 33 7.0 T.Smith, UTEP 1 7 127 7.0 I.Williams, Illinois 1 7 26 7.0 D.Davis, W. Kentucky 1 6 124 6.0 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 1 5 61 5.0 E.Hull, Northwestern 1 5 55 5.0 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 1 5 27 5.0 V.Tucker, Charlotte 1 5 75 5.0 T.Vokolek, Nebraska 1 5 63 5.0 J.Walthall, Hawaii 1 5 61 5.0 J.Weimer, UNLV 1 5 71 5.0 G.Blackwell, North Carolina 1 4 36 4.0 G.Dubose, Charlotte 1 4 89 4.0 I.Garcia-Castaneda, Nebraska 1 4 120 4.0 B.Hightower, Illinois 1 4 32 4.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 4 12 4.0 T.Mack, Nevada 1 4 40 4.0 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 1 4 21 4.0 D.Navarro, Northwestern 1 4 29 4.0 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 1 4 53 4.0 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 1 4 59 4.0 M.Pittman, Florida St. 1 4 44 4.0 K.Poitier, Florida St. 1 4 84 4.0 J.Roberts, North Texas 1 4 54 4.0 L.Wester, FAU 1 4 66 4.0 N.Williams, UNLV 1 4 68 4.0 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 1 3 29 3.0 J.Bell, Nevada 1 3 11 3.0 A.Brown, Nebraska 1 3 32 3.0 C.Brown, Illinois 1 3 16 3.0 P.Bryant, Illinois 1 3 44 3.0 R.Burns, North Texas 1 3 72 3.0 K.Clercius, Uconn 1 3 28 3.0 J.Edrine, FAU 1 3 54 3.0 J.Jones, North Carolina 1 3 31 3.0 J.McGriff, Utah St. 1 3 53 3.0 D.Scott, Hawaii 1 3 27 3.0 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 1 3 39 3.0 Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt 1 3 29 3.0 D.Spann, Florida St. 1 3 40 3.0 T.Taua, Nevada 1 3 4 3.0 A.Turner, Uconn 1 3 32 3.0 K.Van Leeuwen, Utah St. 1 3 54 3.0 D.Ward, North Texas 1 3 45 3.0 C.Washington, Illinois 1 3 26 3.0 B.Belt, Nebraska 1 2 29 2.0 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 1 2 16 2.0 J.Burton, FAU 1 2 36 2.0 S.Byrd, Charlotte 1 2 9 2.0 J.Cobbs, Wyoming 1 2 14 2.0 J.Copenhaver, North Carolina 1 2 44 2.0 K.Dean, FAU 1 2 22 2.0 R.Dixon, Uconn 1 2 29 2.0 T.Gordon, Northwestern 1 2 39 2.0 Z.Griffin, UNLV 1 2 23 2.0 N.Groulx, Charlotte 1 2 19 2.0 C.Hayden, Illinois 1 2 12 2.0 D.Houston, Uconn 1 2 -3 2.0 T.Johnson, FAU 1 2 43 2.0 D.Jones, North Carolina 1 2 5 2.0 J.Maclin, North Texas 1 2 25 2.0 L.McCammon, FAU 1 2 16 2.0 J.McCray, Illinois 1 2 7 2.0 K.Morales, North Carolina 1 2 33 2.0 J.Morris, Illinois 1 2 18 2.0 D.Parson, Hawaii 1 2 5 2.0 J.Powers, New Mexico St. 1 2 74 2.0 C.Reese, UNLV 1 2 19 2.0 E.Spencer, Charlotte 1 2 18 2.0 C.Tyler, Utah St. 1 2 33 2.0 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 1 2 41 2.0 M.Washington, Nebraska 1 2 27 2.0 S.Zeon, UNLV 1 2 23 2.0 R.Awatt, UTEP 1 1 1 1.0 K.Ballungay, UNLV 1 1 5 1.0 H.Beatty, Illinois 1 1 8 1.0 T.Blount, Charlotte 1 1 7 1.0 D.Boddie, Vanderbilt 1 1 38 1.0 Z.Bowens, Hawaii 1 1 10 1.0 J.Braasch, Wyoming 1 1 7 1.0 B.Bresnahan, Vanderbilt 1 1 21 1.0 B.Brewton, Uconn 1 1 10 1.0 R.Briggs, Utah St. 1 1 16 1.0 C.Burt, W. Kentucky 1 1 18 1.0 T.Bush, North Texas 1 1 7 1.0 N.Carter, Uconn 1 1 10 1.0 B.Casteel, Nevada 1 1 3 1.0 S.Curtis, Nevada 1 1 8 1.0 N.Davis, Utah St. 1 1 -2 1.0 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 1 1 8 1.0 W.Dawn, UTEP 1 1 6 1.0 D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 1 1 19 1.0 A.Evans, FAU 1 1 13 1.0 D.Gicinto, New Mexico St. 1 1 7 1.0 J.Gill, Northwestern 1 1 2 1.0 C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt 1 1 8 1.0 A.Grant, Nebraska 1 1 16 1.0 J.Hall, W. Kentucky 1 1 30 1.0 T.Hines, Hawaii 1 1 -5 1.0 C.Hood, North Carolina 1 1 12 1.0 G.Ihu, Hawaii 1 1 6 1.0 B.Jackson, North Texas 1 1 8 1.0 I.Johnson, North Texas 1 1 9 1.0 J.Jones, New Mexico St. 1 1 4 1.0 M.Marchese, Illinois 1 1 10 1.0 K.Marion, Uconn 1 1 13 1.0 M.McClain, Florida St. 1 1 3 1.0 S.McKie, UNLV 1 1 7 1.0 Z.McMillan, North Texas 1 1 16 1.0 J.Munro, Nevada 1 1 6 1.0 J.Murray, Hawaii 1 1 12 1.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 1 1 41 1.0 K.Paysour, North Carolina 1 1 7 1.0 W.Pelissier, Wyoming 1 1 5 1.0 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 1 1 -5 1.0 J.Platt, FAU 1 1 14 1.0 C.Porter, Northwestern 1 1 5 1.0 T.Reiman, Illinois 1 1 12 1.0 A.Robbins, UNLV 1 1 7 1.0 K.Robichaux, W. Kentucky 1 1 3 1.0 G.Schoenwald, Vanderbilt 1 1 27 1.0 M.Scott, Illinois 1 1 6 1.0 C.Shults, Nevada 1 1 6 1.0 J.Sterzer, Utah St. 1 1 8 1.0 S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 1 1 2 1.0 J.Tupou, UTEP 1 1 8 1.0 A.Tyus, Northwestern 1 1 34 1.0 T.Welch, Wyoming 1 1 4 1.0 D.Williamson, Florida St. 1 1 10 1.0 J.Wilson, Florida St. 1 1 51 1.0 A.Adeyi, North Texas 1 0 0 0.0 V.Agbaw, Charlotte 1 0 0 0.0 A.Aune, North Texas 1 0 0 0.0 L. Avila, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0 C.Azema, Northwestern 1 0 0 0.0 P. Bacon, Northwestern 0 0 0 0.0 T. Ballard, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0 H.Barndt, Northwestern 1 0 0 0.0 C. Becker, Wyoming 0 0 0 0.0 K.Bell, FAU 1 0 0 0.0 M.Bembry, Uconn 1 0 0 0.0 A. Blanco, Nevada 0 0 0 0.0 I. Boerkircher, Nebraska 0 0 0 0.0 K. Bond, North Texas 0 0 0 0.0 J. Brammer, Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0.0 D. Brinson, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0 T. Brown, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0 J. Bunton, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0 D. Burns, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0 C. Butt, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0 N. Cargill, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0 T. Chapman, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0 K. Charlton, Florida St. 0 0 0 0.0 M. Chavis, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0 A. Chea, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0 C. Clark, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0 C. Coenen, Wyoming 0 0 0 0.0 C.Coles, Utah St. 1 0 0 0.0 T. Collier, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0 S.Combs, Nevada 1 0 0 0.0 S. Cooper, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0 J. Cowan, North Carolina 0 0 0 0.0 T. Creamer, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0 L. Currier, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0 K. Deblake, Hawaii 0 0 0 0.0 B.Diakite, Vanderbilt 1 0 0 0.0 J.Dixon, Wyoming 1 0 0 0.0 D. Dixon, UNLV 0 0 0 0.0 S.Duck, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0 J. Early, Florida St. 0 0 0 0.0 P.Echols, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0 W. Eget, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0.0 T.Ellard, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0 G. Ervin, Nebraska 0 0 0 0.0 Z. Essih, UTEP 0 0 0 0.0 E.Evaimalo, Hawaii 1 0 0 0.0 J.Evans, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0 J.Farmer, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0 T. Faumuina-Brown, Uconn 0 0 0 0.0 W. Ford, FAU 0 0 0 0.0 J. Ford, FAU 0 0 0 0.0 B.Gant, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0 C.Gaynor, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0 E. George, W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0.0 M.Goode, W. Kentucky 1 0 0 0.0 O.Graham, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0 J. Granda, Charlotte 0 0 0 0.0 P. Green, Illinois 0 0 0 0.0 R.Green, Florida St. 1 0 0 0.0 A.Greene, North Carolina 1 0 0 0.0 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 1 0 0 0.0 J.Harris, Vanderbilt 1 0 0 0.0

