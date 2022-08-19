New England 20, Carolina 10

Carolina
First Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 27, 2:17.
Second Quarter
NE_Montgomery 2 run (Folk kick), 12:23.
NE_FG Folk 38, 1:49.
Third Quarter
Car_Hayes 50 interception return (Gonzalez kick), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Vizcaino 51, 14:00.
NE_S.Roberts 0 fumble return (Vizcaino kick), 1:17.
|
|Car
|NE
|First downs
|15
|20
|Total Net Yards
|192
|375
|Rushes-yards
|23-57
|29-126
|Passing
|135
|249
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|5-23
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|2-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-50
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-2
|22-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-30
|2-15
|Punts
|7-45.571
|6-42.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-62
|12-104
|Time of Possession
|29:46
|30:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 6-22, Foreman 7-16, S.Brown 3-7, Corral 3-6, Lovett 4-6. New England, Taylor 6-33, Strong 7-23, D.Harris 3-18, K.Harris 3-17, Montgomery 4-13, Zappe 3-11, Mac.Jones 1-7, Stevenson 2-4.
PASSING_Carolina, Walker 8-15-2-107, Corral 9-15-0-58. New England, Zappe 16-25-1-173, Mac.Jones 4-8-0-61, Hoyer 2-3-0-30.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Kirkwood 2-31, Scott 2-19, Sullivan 2-12, Higgins 2-11, S.Brown 2-10, Wright 1-32, Ricci 1-21, Henry 1-12, Rambo 1-9, S.Smith 1-8, Tremble 1-4, Hubbard 1-(minus 4). New England, Nixon 6-56, Humphrey 5-71, Asiasi 3-32, Agholor 2-52, Parker 1-17, Thornton 1-13, K.Harris 1-8, Sokol 1-6, Montgomery 1-5, Meyers 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Vizcaino 53.
